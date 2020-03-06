Every year hundreds of college football players get invited to work out on the national stage to prove and show their talents to scouts and owners alike. Unlike the other major sports in the United States, the NFL Scouting Combine is exciting and unpredictable.
In the NBA, the Nos. 1 through 8 picks have usually been predetermined years before the players even set foot on a college campus while the MLB’s draft process is more of a shot in the dark. The NFL combine can drastically improve or destroy a prospects draft selection based on 40-yard dash speed, vertical jump, etc.
While knowing how fast a player runs at his top speed is important, a straight-line sprint in spandex doesn’t translate to the field while you have equipment and another man, possibly two, trying to stop you from going where you want to go.
Take Henry Ruggs for example.
Ruggs ran the fastest 40 time at this year’s combine and one of the fastest times ever recorded. Although I would love to have him on my team, we all know Ruggs isn’t a better wide receiver than his own teammate Jerry Jeudy, but because he ran faster than Jeudy, Ruggs’ chances of being picked as the first receiver have increased substantially.
Much was made in the past week about Joe Burrows’ hand size measurement and whether he will can grip an NFL football, which is nonsense.
When evaluating talent, especially at the quarterback position you are trying to gauge leadership, arm strength, durability and so on. Tua Tagovailoa is a better quarterback than Burrow, but Tagovailoa’s health has been a concern since high school. That’s why he isn’t going to be the first overall pick.
If this were Tagovailoa’s first injury at Alabama then a team would most likely pull the trigger on taking him, but the hip and the knee plus the ankle is costing Tagovailoa what should rightfully be his. There are plenty of things to criticize within Burrow’s game like his ability to make difficult throws or slide protection, but hand size isn’t one of them.
The biggest flaw with the combine in any sport is testing and measuring someone’s will and determination to not only win but be great.
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play professional football. Brady also had one of the most memorable combine performances based on how poor of an athlete he was. Brady was scrawny and slow with arm talent you could learn from your grandmother, but his heart couldn’t be measured.
The silver lining within the combine structure of the NFL is scouts and coaches can have one-on-one time with hundreds of players at their disposal. This is where Bill Belichick discovered there was something in Brady he liked.
Andy Reid had the same opportunity with Patrick Mahomes, whom we all knew was talented at Texas Tech but weren’t sure if he had what it took to be a franchise player until the interview and white board process took place.
The NFL Players Association is in talks with the NFL about the new collective bargaining agreement. Every few years when the contract is up, changes usually come from the combine to the draft to everyday events like practice time or what is and isn’t mandatory for players.
Changes could and should always be made to the combine since the league preaches progressiveness. The combine has been stale for years and could use a rebranding. Players should run in equipment and hand width should be measured and not just the length.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made the combine a spectacle and profitable but needs to tweak a couple things to ensure teams aren’t investing millions of dollars into guys who can run fast with big hands but can’t actually play the game.