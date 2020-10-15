Dear Editor,
My wife and I have recently moved to Alex City and are so pleased with our new town. Having grown up in Eufaula, we are very accustomed to living in a “lake town.” But, Alex City is something we never imagined.
Having lived in Montgomery for several years for work, we were looking to escape back to our roots and get away from the crime and unfriendliness of the city. But with employment still being in the capital, we couldn’t go too far. We have found a true gem in Alex City.
Everyone has been so extremely nice to us, regardless if it was at Burger King, Walmart, Dollar Tree, or even the city utilities office. This is what makes a great town great.
We were at the new mayor-elect Woody Baird’s store, The Sure Shot, earlier and wanted to introduce ourselves, but he was busy and we didn’t want to disturb him. I’m sure we’ll meet him soon enough, as I loved his shop. We look forward to making this our home and meeting many more people here. This is a great little town and we’ve been made to feel right at home.
Sharon and Jason Robinson
Alexander City