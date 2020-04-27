The NBA and the NCAA have seemingly worked together over the years to benefit each other from increased ticket sales to elite talent to high TV ratings. Each league has seen some positive impact from whatever rule changes happen between the levels of men’s basketball.
In 2005, the NBA made a massive change with an age eligibility rule, stopping players to enter the league straight out of high school. The college game benefited from that rule as it brought in the best talent in the country even if only for a year.
Meanwhile, the NBA benefited from seeing that talent on a more competitive court for a year, getting a better evaluation for those players before using a draft pick on a relatively unknown player.
The relationship between the two organizations has slowly changed over the years though. It may have hit a tipping point last week when top Class of 2020 recruit Jalen Green left Auburn and Memphis fans in shock by announcing he would not play college basketball but rather take the new path to the NBA through the G League.
The G League is the NBA’s minor league and is essentially a development league for players who are often on the edge of being retired or being far down the list on a team’s bench. However, most of those players were stars at the college level.
The new professional path program was originally set to offer players up to $125,000 over a five-month season before the players would become eligible for the NBA Draft. In Green’s case, and maybe other highly touted recruits, a salary could rise close to $500,000 with likely sponsorships and plenty of other incentives, including a full college scholarship.
This certainly serves as a win for these players as they will immediately make some money while playing against better and more developed opposition. They don’t have to pretend to be student-athletes like the NCAA forces them to but they also have the option to take money specifically for an education whenever they want to take the time to get a degree.
The G League may benefit the most from Green’s decision especially if other star players take the same path. The league does not make a lot of money and doesn’t have a huge fan base but more talent would certainly draw more eyes which would quickly turn into more money.
NBA teams and owners will feel better about their draft decisions for some of these players when they’re going up against tougher challenges in the G League than in college.
In all of this, the NCAA may not get the same level talent it gets right now but for everyone who loves the purity of the college game, this is a win. There would certainly be less complaints about the one-and-done rule and there would be far fewer players who clearly have no interest in being in college.
Green may thrive in the G League, proving he is clearly the No. 1 pick for the 2021 draft while making plenty of money. The path may not work out for him and it probably will backfire on some players but another option is rarely a bad thing.