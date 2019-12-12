The New England Patriots were caught “cheating” this past Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals versus Cleveland Browns game, or were they?
An independent contractor hired by the Patriots was sent to film the team’s scouting efforts for a documentary series the team is making called “Do Your Job,” but the camera was briefly caught filming the sideline of the Bengals, who New England plays next week. Sounds fishy.
Why is this significant? Well the benefit to filming an opposing team’s sidelines is theft of play calls whether it be hand signals, calling cards or something else, and the Patriots have been caught doing this before.
New England was found guilty of filming opposing teams’ games and practices during its first run of Super Bowl championships in the early 2000s. However it was not against the rules at the time to film other teams, but the Patriots took it too far and a rule was put in place. The incident is famously — or infamously — known as Spygate.
In 2007 the organization was fined $250,000 and forfeited its first-round draft pick the following season. Bill Belichick was also fined $500,000 in his role in the scandal.
But did the Patriots do it this time? Did they commit Spygate 2.0? I’d say no.
There’s no way the Patriots would think they could get away with something like this.
In the original Spygate saga, the Patriots filmed other teams from secret locations, usually in elevated positions and there was a certain level of deceit. The film crew went through all the necessary procedures to notify the Browns of what they were doing but supposedly failed to inform anyone from the Bengals.
Again, something doesn’t smell right because they did not film the Browns, who were educated on the matter. For a full quarter the Bengals sideline was filmed and was completely unaware.
Like most things in our country today, the public view of the Patriots is split between the diehard haters and the over-defensive Tom Brady lovers. So when anything comes up that could be perceived as cheating, half the NFL fans have judged and sentenced New England right off the bat.
Even though I don’t believe New England to be guilty the timing is rather unsettling. Belichick and Brady have lost three out of their last four games and with just three weeks remaining, the Patriots find themselves in a dogfight for the division title with the Buffalo Bills.
Losing the division to the Bills would mean no home-field playoff games and we all know the Patriots aren’t as scary on the road versus playing at home in Boston. Now the Pats are on the verge of desperation, they get caught filming their upcoming opponent and it seems easy and convenient to say they are cheating.
It doesn’t help when owner Robert Kraft declined to comment on the situation when asked. However, Bill Belichick was quick to defend himself and his “football department,” which he claims is completely separate from the “filming operations.” Belichick also claims to have not watched anything by the crew the public hasn’t seen for the show.
So what’s next? The Patriots will most likely get off the hook this time. If anything, they will pay a small fine but I would be surprised if they were deducted draft picks.
But what if they are found guilty of doing it again? Kraft would have to pay an absurd fine and Belichick must be suspended forat least a season.
There is the knee-jerk reaction from some Kraft should be forced to sell and Belichick banned for life but that isn’t realistic. Commissioner Roger Goddell is going to be busy this week.