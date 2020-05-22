High school seniors across our area are graduating and as they close one chapter of their lives and start another, we extend to them and their families hearty congratulations.
Here is a message to our graduates:
Since beginning school, you have been nurtured and protected within school walls and steered toward particular clubs, organizations and teams. Within those walls, you have made friends with people who come from the same place and possibly even shared the same experiences.
But after high school it changes.
This isn’t a change you should be afraid of; it’s one you should embrace. Whatever path you decide to take will lead you to brand new experiences. These paths will lead you to meet people from many different states, countries, religions and walks of life.
Keep an open mind and don’t let past experiences automatically shut those out who believe differently than you. These differences add to what we learn in life and make us who we are. This may be the chance to see who you really are and not just how everyone perceives you. If we all believed in the same things, this world would be black, white and very boring.
What happened in high school is just one small piece of a larger puzzle. Take what you’ve learned from your mentors, teachers, parents, family, friends and personal experiences to map your own way through this world and make your mark.
It may be tough at first. But after what you’ve faced this year, you can do anything.
No matter which path you choose, remember one thing: This is only the beginning.
Congratulations, Class of 2020. We are all proud of you.