Dear Diary,
Another day, another 24-hour period of being shut in. This coronavirus ordeal just seems to keep getting worse — or maybe it’s getting better. Heck, who really knows?
While there are occasional signs of a light at the end of the viral tunnel, most media outlets make the virus out to be the microscopic embodiment of the Fantastic Four. It has stretched around the globe (Reed Richards), has come on very strong (The Thing), spreads like wildfire (Human Torch) and, of course, is invisible (Sue Storm). Hey, at least those several thousands of dollars I wasted on comic books helped me come up with that awesome metaphor, right Diary?
Excelsior!
Anyway, it’s such a weird situation. In one way, the nation is now more divided than ever — not over the normal silly stuff, but literally divided. There are those who are working tirelessly and selflessly to help others and those who are doing almost nothing at all because they have all been ordered to cease interaction as much as possible.
The strangest part is those actually doing the most need those doing the least to keep doing exactly as little as possible so those doing the most will eventually have their loads lightened.
Thank the good Lord for Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. With no live sports, regular TV is as much fun as a do-it-yourself colonoscopy.
I finally got around to watching “Tiger King” and I think I can safely speak for all of America when I say Carole Baskin is now the modern-day Darth Vader.
She’s not the Darth Vader who switched over to the good side in “Return of the Jedi,” either; she’s the Darth Vader who would telepathically strangle someone like, say, her first husband then feed him to the tigers — I mean, wombats.
It’s hard to watch that documentary and not feel sorry for the tigers, you know? Not because they are endangered, but because they all had to be around some of the craziest humans on earth. And because they had to eat out-of-date deli meats from Walmart.
That’s life though, Diary. One day, you are the king of the jungle surrounded by your harem of felines and the next day you are having to eat the expired bologna slices your captor’s employees did not want.
Meanwhile, I am getting a good feel for this social distancing, but there is a catch.
As an introvert, keeping a 6-foot space between other people is where I am a Viking. However, the whole essence of being introverted is it is my nature to be this way and I have chosen to embrace that aspect of my personality. But being forced into isolation kind of makes the rebel in me want to get out more often.
I would love to know if anyone else feels this way, but, of course, I can’t get out and ask folks. And if I could, again, by nature, I probably wouldn’t.
By the way, what the heck is up with the SEC Network?
With, like, a gazillion incredible SEC football games to choose from, that station chooses to broadcast old women’s college basketball all day Sunday? I like women’s hoops but not during a shelter-in-place era.
Give us Auburn versus LSU circa 1994, Alabama against Florida in 1999 or Ole Miss versus Arkansas from 2015. More people think Carole Baskin didn’t murder her husband than watch old women’s SEC college basketball games.
Welp, that’s it for today. Maybe I’ll start watching “Ozark” or something. I have several days before there’s anything else to do.