I feel a bit like Frankenstein at the moment.
I have never been too afraid of needles. I will turn my head when given a shot and maybe wince a little at the prick of the skin but no fainting spells.
But after two surgeries requiring general anesthetic in three months, my co-workers are questioning if I have become too comfortable with them or if the anesthetic left me poking fun at myself for the procedures.
Just two weeks ago I did what nobody wants to do. I scheduled the second surgery for the year despite the ability to put it off like I have for the last 16 months. It has a little to do with having already met my medical deductible and not wanting to pay it again next year.
I had floaters in my eye, not just any floaters. Imagine a laser light show; well, that was what was happening in my eye all the time. Entertaining? Yes, but not so good for much else. I could see but it was difficult at times.
Everyone I’ve talked to seemed to think you had to live with floaters but I was lucky. My floaters were created when my eye doctor thought I was having a retinal detachment episode. He referred me to a retina specialist last year. He couldn’t see in my eye.
In steps Dr. Scott Parma. I didn’t know him at all and before I know it he is poking and prodding around my eye with his fingers trying to determine what happened to cause a live fountain of blood spewing like the great fountains of Las Vegas.
Luckily, I had no retinal detachment but Dr. Parma still kept close tabs on things for a while. After a five or so visits over the next two months he was convinced everything would be good. We talked about a possible surgery to solve the light show phenomenon.
It’s call a vitrectomy — basically your eye is filled with a clear jelly or in my case, filled with jelly and peanut butter. Just joking but it was a lot of debris — blood and other stuff.
Dr. Parma said he could take this mixture out and replace it.
I said thanks but no thanks at the time and scheduled another appointment so Dr. Parma could keep tabs on it.
October rolls around and I have the first surgery of the year — hydrocelectomy. While it is not appropriate to talk about, I suggest if you’re brave enough, Google it. Let’s just say it involves a scalpel in a location that makes every man scream like a lady.
Recovery was tough. How do I explain what needs to be done with co-workers when most are female? That’s it, I don’t — outside of saying, “I need to go ice.”
With that embarrassing episode under my belt, I think I can handle anything. So let’s deal with the peanut butter and jelly.
I see Dr. Parma on a Tuesday and go for pre-op later in the morning. No problem sticking me with a needle to get a blood sample.
I returned two days later. They ask for my name, date of birth and what they are doing for me.
No problem, I’m well versed.
Then comes that first stick of the needle — the one that will deliver things to make me forget what is about to happen.
I grimace in pain. The nurse senses it and quickly apologizes a moment later after finding my vein. I’m lucky it was only a few seconds.
She asks again before starting the river flow of drops to my eyes — one is for antibiotics, one is for dilation and another is for dilation.
Great, my pupils will be the size of saucers for days.
The nurse returns every few minutes to start the routine again.
She sees me squinting and turns the lights down.
Then she returns again and the routine starts again.
I mean how many times can they ask my name, date of birth and what I’m there for?
By this time I feel like a computer being rebooted and feel the medical professionals are turning my eyes into the Pacific Ocean. I am starting to think I will have to be awake to let them know what to do but luckily Dr. Parma arrives to sign my forehead. I wonder why but the urologist signed my hip before he cut on me in October so pre-signing their artwork must be a thing doctors do before surgery.
Another nurse comes in, says, “It’s time,” and holds up a syringe.
“This will make you think my driving is good,” she said.
She was right. I didn’t notice the crossing of the center line.
I know I will wake up with a patch because Dr. Parma said so.
I return Friday morning to see my “Victor Frankenstein” to get the patch off.
Dr. Parma takes a look in my eye and sees something a little off but not too concerning. He gives me some eye drops, an appointment to come back four days later and cell number.
Hmm... a doctor giving me a cell phone number. I wonder why.
“I’m going out of town this weekend,” Dr. Parma said. “You call me if there are any problems. I won’t be here but my partner will be.”
It kicks in a complication of my surgery is retinal detachment and requires almost immediate attention if it happens. Dr. Parma was just trying to make sure I could get care if it was needed. There not too many retina specialists around.
Monday rolls around and my sight is blurred. It seems like I’m looking through a sheet of plastic.
It’s during the day so I call Dr. Parma’s office. The tech tells me with the laser treatment I also received, this is normal and things would be OK.
My followup Wednesday was to be at 8 a.m. I thought great, I’ll be at work at about 10 a.m.
But Dr. Parma had other plans.
That little thing Dr. Parma saw five days earlier and my blurred vision was reason for concern. I see his wheels turning and thinking.
“I have only had two infections in 20 years of doing this,” he said. “Both of those were at the back of the eye; what I’m seeing is at the front of the eye. I don’t think it’s an infection but I’m going to be proactive. I’m going to treat how I would treat myself in the same situation.”
He thinks a bit more and decides I need an injection.
No worries, I think. It won’t be as bad as the IV getting ready for surgery last week.
“We are going to give your injection into your eye,” Dr. Parma said.
IN THE EYE!
It can’t be that bad. I have had cavities and know dentists hide the needle before numbing you up. You might get a peek at it on a tray or as the dentist positions it in your mouth jiggling your cheek.
I relax for a moment while I’m sent on a mission to the hospital pharmacy across the street. What I need isn’t manufactured and packaged up like penicillin; the pharmacist has to compound it.
Great, I’ve been subjected to anatomy lessons and now I’m a chemistry project.
Once back in exam room, I’m requested to lay down.
First comes another flood of drops to help numb my eye.
Dr. Parma said he is going to stick me in the eye.
I feel Dr. Parma hold my eye open and a light prick.
We’re done.
“That was easy,” I thought, until Dr. Parma said, “That was the first numb stick. I have more.”
I’m starting to think Dr. Parma is William Stryker and I’m Wolverine.
Then stick No. 2 and a few minutes later No. 3 but still no medicine yet.
I’m left alone for the numbing agent to work.
I’m thinking I felt those three pricks and they were just in the surface of the eye. The next one goes in.
I think, “Do I run? Do I stay?”
Before I can make a decision Dr. Parma returns and asks if I’m ready.
I nervously nod my head yes and his fingers open my eye.
I can see the needle coming from my right ear.
“Are you ready?” Dr. Parma asks.
I don’t have time to respond.
I feel a light prick.
I see a small black spot as the needle slips into the new jelly. Then I see the fluid going in.
Is this how Logan felt when Strkyer injected him with adamantium?
I don’t know but it wasn’t that bad. I walked out of the office 15 minutes later and drove to work.
One day later, the sight is getting better by the minute and I see Dr. Parma again next week. I have his cell number handy but I’m confident I can wait.
With that punishment over, now I’m left to wonder what might be my next surgical experience, but at least I met my medical deductible for 2019.