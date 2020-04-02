I never expected the happiest time of my life to happen during such a horrific time in the world with the spread of the coronavirus. I dreamed about this moment ever since I was a preteen and it never once crossed my mind I would see a global pandemic, much less get engaged to the best man during it. I did though.
Once I got engaged, I was eager to start planning. I wanted to visit venues and go to bridal shops to browse but I currently can’t. My fiancé Byron and I are navigating this engagement the best way we know how, which is to focus on the positives. Luckily, we’re brainstorming online and can do small yet significant tasks such as creating wedding registries and working on the guest list, which is a lot harder than I ever thought it would be.
Being recently engaged has only made me more aware of how everyone is affected by the pandemic in some way. Engaged couples are forced to postpone their weddings they’ve been looking forward to. Do other people feel bad for them?
I feel robbed of the full, no holds-barred engagement experience. I’ve become worrisome of how long the pandemic will go on and what this means for my engagement. I wonder if my fiancé and I will have the chance to take engagement photos or if we’ll have trouble booking photographers and caterers because of the unpredictable aftermath of the disease.
Don’t get me wrong, I couldn’t be happier with how it happened or when it happened. I’m constantly reminding myself of the amount of time we have to plan this, and I continue to busy myself with the tasks I can do from the comfort of my home while practicing social distancing.
I prefer to think of the positives to keep myself from worrying a bit too much about situations I cannot control. I’m using this extra time spent at home to create Pinterest boards galore and make checklists — I love a good checklist — because in my mind you can never be too prepared. I’m pretty sure I get that from my mom.
I’m joyous and thankful to have found the right guy for me and to be able to plan a wedding despite the abnormal hardships coincided with it. We were spontaneous with the engagement. We had plans to travel to make the evening just so, but COVID-19 came along and altered those plans. I’ve realized the altered plans worked out even better. It’s something we’ll look back on after we’re married and smile about.
The extra planning time partnered with the excitement of when quarantine is lifted to allow me the chance to visit bridal shops and venues is what’s getting me through this difficult and uncertain time.
I couldn’t have a better fiancé or a better support system of family and friends backing us up for this special time in our lives. Our wedding will happen. Our engagement will be everything I’ve dreamed it to be despite the need to stay home for now. If staying home ensures our entire families to be present on the most special day for us, then I will do it gladly and proudly.
Breanna Hill is a staff writer and intern with The Outlook.