Many of y’all know I’m not a big Valentine’s Day fan.
To be honest, it’s kind of a cheesy holiday. One of our advertising reps, Julie Harbin, said Thursday morning, “Every day should be Valentine’s Day! You shouldn’t need a specific day to tell someone you love them.” And I fully agree with those sentiments. Why wait until only one day a year to show the person you love how much you appreciate them?
Valentine’s Day is also my brother’s birthday, and if you’re lucky enough to be one of my close friends, you know I tend to go all out for birthdays. I decorate, buy cake, blow up balloons, the whole 9 yards. So Valentine’s Day was always a bit overshadowed in my world.
But I have to give my mom a lot of props because when I was little, she always made sure I had some chocolates and a Valentine’s Day card waiting for me.
Moreover, I had a bad experience on Valentine’s Day. Last year on this day, I wrote about my ex-fiancé who called off our wedding two days before the holiday. It put a bitter taste in my mouth as I spent that Valentine’s Day in a lonely hotel room staring at the small present I had bought him two weeks prior.
Overall, I’ve just never been a fan of the day.
But I’m hoping all that changes this year. Nearly a year ago, I met Charles Gwin and he’s truly changed my outlook on relationships in general.
I won’t go on too much about my sob story, but I haven’t exactly been treated great in the past. I’ve allowed things to happen that never should’ve and I’ve never found someone who gave me the love and support I deserved.
That’s not the case at all with Charles.
Thursday morning, I was trying to figure out our Valentine’s Day plans because I’ve gotta cover Reeltown’s playoff basketball game today in Montgomery and, as they saw, the show must go on. Normally, I wouldn’t think twice about Valentine’s Day — regardless of who I was dating — but I know it’s important to him because he’s a hopeless romantic and he’d do anything to make me smile.
Anyway, dinner didn’t seem likely for us as I’ll be putting a paper out this evening. But I know he wanted to have that romantic dinner you see in the movies, so I figured maybe I could plan a romantic breakfast of Huddle House or Who’s Diner. We’re more of pancake kind of people anyway; our first date, after all, was at Waffle House.
And, of course, when I asked him if breakfast would be OK even though I knew he wanted that perfect Valentine’s Day dinner, my wonderful, amazing boyfriend said, “I just wanna be with you.”
Now, even though I’ve fallen in love with a hopeless romantic who will likely go over the top for a holiday I couldn’t care less about, I don’t think I’ll suddenly become a sap. That Kelsea Ballerini song, “I Hate Love Songs” describes me pretty well.
“I hate pink hearts with glitter and Valentine’s dinner and roses just die in a week.” And she’s 100% correct: Violets are purple not blue.
But Charles has definitely made me a little more sentimental, and there’s nothing wrong with that. As much as I’m not much of a romantic, I am so thankful I’ve found a person worth planning date nights for and worth wanting to get up and eat early morning pancakes with on a meaningless holiday.
So if you’re like me and have spent many of these days by your lonesome, don’t worry: Your valentine is out there somewhere and once you find him, it’ll be worth the wait.