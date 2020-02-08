Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. has given me a lot of things.
It has given me the chance to work with a ton of amazing coaches and student-athletes. It has provided me with many memorable stories to tell and even a state championship to cover. It has taught me how to overcome workplace hardships and lessons I never thought I’d have to learn.
But there’s one thing TPI has given me I value above all, and that’s my best friend, Amy Passaretti.
Amy was one of the first people I met here in Alexander City and she took me under her wing, introducing me to folks and helping me become a part of the community I’ve grown to love.
Since we met nearly three years ago, Amy and I have become closer friends than most people hope to have in a lifetime. We have been through countless tribulations, endless laughs, more than a couple karaoke sessions, a few road trips and even a fight or two. We have conquered it all.
But this is something neither of us could have possibly seen coming. It’s something we couldn’t possibly prepare for. I don’t know how we’ll conquer it.
Thursday afternoon, Lee Hamilton, Amy’s boyfriend of two years, died after a month-long medical battle.
Lee was nothing short of a good man. He was the first friendly face I saw on the worst day of my life, and he would give the shirt off his back to someone in need.
Some people knew Lee as the chairman of the Tallapoosa County Republican Party. Some people knew Lee as the guy who stood at a gathering and said in the most monotone voice imaginable, “Good times.” Some people knew Lee as a politician, a lawyer, a father, a friend.
And Lee was my friend, that’s for certain. But above all, to me, Lee was Amy’s boyfriend. He was good to her. He protected her. He helped her. He was there.
Just like he was supposed to be. Lee was just there.
And now he’s not, and there’s nothing I can do to change it.
A mutual friend said to me about a week ago, “We need to prepare her.” All I could think was, “How?” How can you ever be prepared for that? How can you ever prepare someone else? How can you explain and move on and make it right?
I thought I knew something about grief. I grieved when my grandmother died. I grieved when Mitch Sneed died. I even grieved when my fish, Franklin, died. I thought maybe I knew something about the process, about what it was supposed to look like, about how it was meant to be.
But this, this hit me like a ton of bricks. Like a heart-wrenching, soul-turning, unimaginable, unfathomable ton of really heavy bricks.
And I’m just her best friend. I’m not her. I can’t be.
I wish I could be. I wish now more than ever I had a magic wand and I could take it away. I wish I could bring Lee back. I wish I could make Amy’s pain stop.
But I can’t. No one can.
I keep saying, “I don’t know what to do.”
And what I’ve learned over the last 24 hours is there’s nothing anyone can do. There’s nothing I can say. There’s nothing her parents or friends or family can say. There’s nothing anyone can say or do to make this right.
All I can do, and all I vow to do, is just be there. To listen. To cry. To laugh. To hug. To yell and scream and hit things. To remember.
Please take a moment to remember Lee Hamilton today — however you knew him. And also take the chance to hug your best friend. You never know when she’s going to need it most.