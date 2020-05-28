I was sitting on the bench in front of the barn when one of the younger chickens went running by with a lizard in its mouth. Right behind it was the other young chicken. And, just a feather or two behind it were the two ducks. We got these four at the same time, and they don’t know if they are chickens or ducks. We got another chicken the same day, but it’s been relocated to Mawmaw and Pawpaw’s to keep their rooster company. But back to that chicken eating the lizard. That’s something I never thought I’d see.
I’ve been spending a lot of time out at the barn this past week and will be for the next few weeks. Lucy had bilateral carpal tunnel release surgery earlier in the week, so my hands have been full, literally and figuratively. She has been in extreme pain for months, so I’m glad she finally has some relief. Luckily, Emily has been here to help with the 2-year-old. She’s a handful.
One time, while working at Kroger Drug Store way back when, a guy came in to get carpal tunnel braces because, according to him, the doctor told him he had “Coppertone” in both hands. If I remember correctly, his hands were rather tan.
Back to the barn. It’s amazing to see the transformation Lucy has made to this old barn. Pawpaw Fuller had livestock, but he died way back in 1984 and had been without any critters for quite some time. My aunt and uncle lived there for almost 30 years, but the barn was used as storage, not to mention a dirt dauber megalopolis. There were thousands of their muddy nests in there. I guess it’s because we are so close to the river, not to mention countless creeks.
There are two stalls for Lucy’s horses. Dixie has been staying in her stall extensively the past few weeks due to a nasty cut on her leg. I mean it was bad. Real bad. Because of this, we’ve had to constantly clean her stall. The flies out here are awful, as are the gnats. It’s unbelievably bad. I can catch them with chopsticks at will. We have to put fly masks on the horses. I constantly spray my face with OFF! insect repellant. I may need to invest in a fly mask.
Feeding time is always a joy. The horses eat better than I do, although we eat pretty good too — perhaps a little too good. In fact, I just had to make an appointment with Veterans Affairs this week due to high cholesterol. The dogs eat well, too. We have five now. Yep, another one showed up. People in the city say they “rescued” a dog. Out here, they just show up. Scumbags drop them off. If you’re a dog-dropper-offer, you are a scumbag.
Speaking of scumbags, I saw a guy intentionally run over a box turtle the other day. I would have stopped to move it across the road, as we usually do, but this jerk was too close and driving too fast for me to stop. I’ll bet you anything that he’s a dog-dropper-offer too. Please pay attention and be on the lookout for turtles.
Oh, we’ve picked up another cat since I last wrote about our zoo. We’re pretty sure someone dropped him off too. He’s a cool cat. Lucy has a dear friend who paid to have both new animals spayed and neutered. I certainly couldn’t have done that. I haven’t worked in two and half months. I do have a gig for June that has yet to be canceled. I pray that this event comes to fruition. I have animals to feed.
This year was off to such a great start. I filmed a Dry Bar Comedy special in Utah. That will still be released, just delayed. We were in the process of scheduling a national tour with a well-known headliner in the world of clean comedy, and thanks to a great friend, we were planning a series of events with Humana Inc. at many Veterans of Foreign Wars throughout the southeast. Maybe all this will still happen. I hope and pray that it does. But in the meantime, God needed me to stay home until Lucy’s hands are fully healed. So, until then, my hands are full.
Well look at that. It’s time to feed again.
Jody Fuller is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com.