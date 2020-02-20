My son blames my wife and me for ruining his youth.
Years ago while our son was away at college, he once complained about all the rules and regulations required to hold even a small party or event on a modern campus.
“Apparently, your generation had too much fun and messed it up for the rest of us,” he said.
Well, he might have a point — we did have a great time.
His words dropped by for a visit while I was at a business lunch earlier this week. Among the four of us, three of us came of age in the last century. The other guest, however, is only a few years out of college.
A co-worker was talking about how she and friends would cook themselves while trying to get the perfect tan during the summers.
“We’d cover ourselves in oil mixed with iodine,” she said. “We’ve even laid on tinfoil to reflect the light back up on us.”
The face of the youngest member at our lunch table went slack, hoping my friend was joking.
Another guest spoke up.
“Yes, we even held up cardboard trays covered in aluminum foil to focus the sun on our faces.”
I think our youngest guest began to realize the rest of her table was from a much different world — one not only from the last century but one where people lived with a different attitude toward life.
Finally, the youngest guest spoke up, bring the rest of us back into the 21st century.
“I try never to go into the sun with our at least 100 SPF,” she said.
The rest of us know she is right — each us probably harboring sun damage somewhere on our bodies. But at the time, we were young, invincible and our tomorrows were more conceptual than anchored in reality.
Our days were seasoned with all-night road trips without cell phones or going out with friends long after what is now our regular bedtimes. And as for all we knew, our tomorrows were unlimited would only get better.
Like probably every generation at their time, we were determined to out-celebrate, out-music and out-define our time in the spotlight. And as happens when you keep raising the stakes, the returning to reality can have its downsides.
Today I see the scars of years of the unprotected sun on my skin, I’m now seriously considering hearing aids, and I wish I’d understood the concept of compounding interest when I was 23.
But then again, there is the other side of the coin. Our generation bought tickets to see the best bands for $15 and thought cholesterol was a food additive. We thought hair could always be a bit taller, the music louder and shoulder pads might even look good inside a T-shirt.
While we were wrong about the last item, we had our fun. And we did it big.
And while my generation sincerely wishes the newer generations their good times and self-discovering experiences, we are — as my son accuses us — guilty as charged.