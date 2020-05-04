Without any live action sporting events to actually cover, I’ve found a new competitive spirit and it’s available every day at my home. My dogs have discovered wrestling, track and field and maybe even a little baseball during our stay-at-home quarantine.
See, for the longest time, Stella was an only child. It was just me and her — partners in crime and best friends till the end.
Then my boyfriend, Charles, moved in and with him he brought his two dogs, Que and Raven. I was a little worried at first about how Stella would react to these newcomers. She’s definitely a friendly dog and has had good interactions with those she’s come across, but she also certainly had only-child syndrome.
Stella’s a “special needs” dog. She has severe storm anxiety, and when I say severe, I mean relentless fear. I’m talking she’ll start shaking like a leaf when it drizzles a bit of rain. She’s jumped through windows — yes, multiple windows — and escaped from both industrial plastic crates and the ones made of metal.
Finally, I upgraded to a $250 steel, escape-proof crate ordered online; it looks like a small jail cell. But of course, my poor scared baby tried to get out of that one and ended up with her foot caught between two steel bars and the nice man at Animal Control had to come crowbar the two pieces apart and get her safely out.
Needless to say, she’s got a lot of issues. So when we were trying to merge our dog families together, I didn’t know how it was going to end up.
Fast forward almost six months and Stella and Raven have become obsessed with each other. The two can’t stay apart; they’re constantly rolling around with each other, giving nibbles to the other on their ears and noses or curling up next to each other for a nap.
I recently tweeted a video about the two running around in the backyard together and compared it to a cross country meet. Stella takes off — and that girl is fast — and Raven tries her darnedest to keep up. The comments I received in response were hilarious. Benjamin Russell assistant principal Jason Deason replied, “The black one (Stella) has great form. Low to the ground, straight through. Alpha.” Poor Que, well, Deason accurately described him as, “Tan has a plan … yet it completely goes awry when black comes in. Doesn’t know what to do. Yet he barks.”
Yep, that’s pretty accurate. Que is the big one; you’d think he’d be the best because he’s gotta be the strongest but he also can’t quite keep up with the speed of the girls. Plus, they kinda have their own girls club going. No boys allowed, that kind of thing.
Since tweeting out that video, it’s become a sport at my house.
Stella and Raven have taken to wrestling really well. Much like the high school wrestlers in upper weight classes, sometimes they’ll bid their time looking for their shot. One will wait slyly above the other, who is nestling around trying to make her move, then the first pounces. It’s hard for either to get a pin because they’re both so fast and feisty — and they certainly wanna play for longer than six minutes — but it’s a joy to watch them try.
As for baseball, well, we’re working on that one. Que especially is really great at catching the ball — or at least bumbling after it if it’s thrown over his head — but we haven’t quite mastered him getting the ball back to us. It’s like that moment in a softball game where the crowd is all yelling, “Throw it back to the pitcher!” But the girls just stand there, looking from base to base, seemingly unsure what to do.
The moral of this whole story is: Clearly we’re longing for sports around my house. But we’ll make do with what we’ve got for now.