There’s some good news about the murder rate in the United States.  After two years on the rise, it’s declined for 2022, along with gun-related homicides and shootings.  In this column, I cover recent trends in crime, along with a “bad news bias” in the media, the rejection of any good news by a segment of the public, and where crime is actually a bigger problem.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in Georgia. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is @JohnTures2.

