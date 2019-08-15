Dear Editor,
Mr. Trump, what are you doing about the real issues?
Where is your long-promised healthcare plan to replace your hated Affordable Care Act?
Where is your infrastructure plan to fix our roadways and bridges?
Where is your plan for climate change? (Oh, that’s right you don’t believe in climate change.)
Do you have a plan for solar and wind to replace oil and gas?
Where is your plan to assist our ever-growing homeless population?
Where is your plan to give American workers wages that match our steadily rising living standards?
And what’s you plan for gun violence?
Ron Lowe
Nevada City, California