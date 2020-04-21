Here’s the thing: I’ve noticed all the so-called preppers who have dedicated their lives, dollars and sanity to preparing for the eventual Armageddon and shutdown of society as we know it aren’t faring so well now we are in that exact situation. We are about a month into lockdown and they are the main ones screaming for the world to open back up, coronavirus or not.
Don’t get me wrong; I’d love to walk into a Starbucks too — not saying those glorious grounds are the official coffee of preppers.
And with that, plans to reopen the economy, the state and the greater union have been brought forth by politicians, preachers and the unwashed masses.
It seems like we are in a situation, cousins, where the Republicans are trying to out-Republican each other. That’s going to cause some readers to adjust their glasses and fire up the ol’ book of faces.
I’m also going to get a call from my parents.
I’ll elaborate, more so on my point than the forthcoming call from my parents.
In the red corner, we have a three-phase plan offered forth by President Donald Trump (for those under the misconception “he’s not my president” — um, he is, for better or worse) that calls for thresholds to be met before the wheels of the economic machine begin to slowly turn.
Trump’s plan establishes thresholds such as a downturn in the number of Kung Flu aka COVID-19 cases reported over a 14-day period or a downturn of positive tests within a 14-day period, hospitals treat patients without crisis care and have testing in place for at-risk front line (healthcare) workers.
Once a state can check all three boxes, then Phase 1 of the three goes into effect.
I’m not going to regurgitate all of the different phases but, in synopsis: Phase 1 suggests employees continue to work from home and minimize non-essential travel, keep schools and daycares and camps closed and prohibit visits to senior living homes and hospitals. Now, that’s pretty much standard operating procedure for what we are experiencing now.
In the redder (crimson, cardinal) corner we have a plan brought forth by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and a commission tasked with restoring the economy which calls for everything to be opened beginning May 1.
Now, too, keep in mind Ainsworth was one of the loudest, most critical voices (read grandstanding for a potential gubernatorial run) of Gov. Kay Ivey’s action leading up to the official “stay your butts at the house or you don’t get football season” prayer meeting where the April 30 deadline was set.
His report, as gathered by the Small Business Commission’s Emergency Task Force, calls for the “immediate opening of close-contact services, restaurants and retail stores, with others to follow as the month progresses” with restrictions in play.
He’s also unveiling this plan with the thought Alabama has reached the peak of General Tso’s Sickness.
Yeah, if you believe that, I’ve got an oceanfront bridge in Fargo I’d love for you to invest in as well.
Ainsworth’s plan — which weighs in at over 150 pages and was dropped off, probably with the state trooper sitting outside the Ivey’s wing of the Capitol en route to his press conference — calls for everything (including daycares, because we all know children are pristine and not bacteria-laced little buckets of preciousness and snot) to open within 48 hours of immediately.
This coming from the guy who walked in wearing a mask, took it off to grandstand for the socially-distanced media and cameras in the Old Senate Chamber and then put it back on to walk out.
Political theatre at it’s finest.
I abhor politics. To me, they have the same value as a junior high student government election. Politicians would rather tell you how often they pray than what they plan to do to expand Medicaid, how often go out with their families shooting over plans to protect members of the LGBTQ communities and enact legislation to expand the state’s hate crimes law. How bad “the drug” is instead of seeing the value of medicinal marijuana to the state’s cancer-ridden and as a cash crop. Don’t get me started on gambling as they go and give $100 for a church drawdown.
That’s getting me another phone call from the parents.
(Breathe and focus, Griffin. In with the good air, out with the bad; in with the positivity, out with the dumbfoundedness that stems from trying to figure out the state’s electorate).
As a college student, my column-writing Yoda always taught me if I was going to bring up points to eviscerate, offer solutions or better ideas.
So here’s my idea — keep in mind these are founded upon common sense and have no tie to a political denomination other than actually doing something productive for the state.
Ivey’s lockdown is scheduled to be lifted April 30. Why not, beginning May 1, open the mom-and-pop shops that have been shut while the big box stores reaped the benefits. Open them up (including some of the close contact services and bars) but put upon them a restriction of 40% of the store’s capacity plus (a minimum number) of workers. That way you are injecting money back into the state’s economy and allowing people to slowly come out of hiding.
Keep schools, daycares and churches closed.
Why bars and not churches, you heathen? I know that’s what’s being asked as keyboard warriors are cracking their knuckles.
Well, two reasons: No. 1, I like to point out that the first miracle was water to wine and No. 2, you’re not going to have 100 to 400 people at a bar.
While you keep sanctuaries closed, encourage small groups and virtual bible studies.
Encourage people to work from home until June.
At that point, open theatres, sports venues and college campuses (in time for summer workouts).
By that point and with this small step to restart the economy, the curve should legitimately be flattening and things should be getting back to somewhat normal.
The coronavirus is not going 100% away.
It’s going to take practical and common-sense solutions — not politics or political grandstanding — to successfully navigate the transition of life back to the way it was.
It’s that simple.
