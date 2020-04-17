Dear Editor,
Friendship with others are few and far between these days. If you have a friend whom you can trust and lean on, you are blessed. Hold onto each other and let no one interfere to cause your friendship to falter.
Kinship is a great thing too and oh, what a joy is it to have kinds who can love you so dearly. These are the ones who can let you be you and not try to place stipulations or have them categorize you.
Cousinship with others outside of the biological cousin lineage are those that you meet in life, and you have no connection from parents at all; yet you bond together.
Mr. Robert I.J. Mobley passed on March 3 and he was our community friend, city councilman, mailman, coach and bus driver. He was a joyous and very comical person to be around.
Wherever Mr. I.J., as we called him, would gather, there would be a laughable occasion because he would say something funny. He was a friend to our community, and he cared about people. As a mailman, Mr. I.J. would meet and greet residents with a smile and often times joking.
As a city councilman, he worked for those citizens in and out of this district appointment while serving three terms. He was one who would give a listening ear.
Mr. I.J. coached Little League baseball and he was a great mentor for all the young kinds on his team. He knew how to coach little hot head boys like my brother and others who thought they should always win. Being very soft spoken he called boys into a circle or mentor one-on-one and whatever he spoke to them they ran back onto the field and played hard with such great attitudes.
Mr. I.J. was a character and his children, wife and all of his family loved him for that. His family is just as warm hearted as he was.
Living in the veteran home, Mr. I.J. Mobley was just as pleasant as he was in the community. When I would visit him on occasions, he would tell me keep writing those articles in The Outlook and that was very inspiring that he was keeping up to date with the news and reading about the community.
Mr. I.J. and Peggy Rook’s birthdays were on April 10 and mine is April 8; every year we tried to keep in touch to remember each other. Mrs. Peggy was a dear friend of Mr. I.J.’s too, and he would laugh and joke with us.
One of the most treasurable moments I remember about Mr. I.J. Mobley and his wife Carolyn is they loved our community. We volunteered with Faith Hospice for several years and Mr. I.J. started calling me cousin and from then on — every time we would meet until his dying days, Mrs. Carolyn smiled and she began to call me cousin too. People looked at us funny wondering how we were kin, I’m black and they are white. Mr. and Mrs. Mobley and I just smiled and kept talking as folks ponder.
So, you see, Mr. and Mrs. I.J. Mobley became a part of my cousinship outside of being biological cousins in our family lineage because of the bond and the friendship that we created.
April is letter writing month and I thought it was fitting to write about my cousin, Mr. I.J. Mobley and oh yeah, I cousined in his children too and I love them.
Teresa Moten
Alexander City