You know those horror stories about individuals who hit the lottery? The ones where a guy strikes it rich on Mega Millions but ultimately loses it all because of horrible investments, mismanaged savings and greedy, opportunist family members. Well, I am beginning to see a parallel to that scenario and college football.
In the late ’90s, college football hit its own version of a lottery. The Bowl Championship Series created more interest than ever (and eventually led to the even more fruitful College Football Playoff), TV money flowed like a post-victory Gatorade shower and the sport’s popularity seemingly reached an all-time high every subsequent year.
College football had attained mythical status and sat at the right hand of NFL’s Zeus atop sports’ Mount Olympus. Like any good Greek god, the sport began demanding more dynamic, luxurious and very expensive cathedrals in the form of eccentric skyboxes, locker room waterfalls and jumbotrons the size of small countries. Even Robin Leach would have been envious of the caviar-wishes-come-true for college football.
As the financial offerings poured in, more elaborate surroundings were built. It’s a wonder every pregame meal in the SEC wasn’t lobster thermidor with a side of ambrosia.
Enter 2020: The year those previously mentioned family members start hitting college football up for loans and handouts.
First, there are the complaints football is far too dangerous. Those issues certainly have some merit and did lead to necessary changes in the sport’s safety. However, these concerns were the first sign that football’s foundation had a few cracks.
Then came a pandemic, which catches everyone off guard and eventually leads to the cancellation of most every team’s non-conference and neutral site paydays. The virus also means if there even is a football season, there will be little to no fans in attendance and the various college towns will lose millions in tailgating tourism.
Next, there is a nationwide social upheaval. Couple that movement with COVID-19 (which keeps people away from work and social activities, therefore creating another, more mental pandemic of frustration and loneliness) and folks begin to vent their bubbling anger toward any form of perceived power. Now the National Collegiate Athletic Association has a large target on its back because the demands for more player compensation become as loud as Jordan-Hare Stadium on a September Saturday night.
Finally — and directly related to the paragraph above — multiple Pac-12 players have issued a ransom note-style checklist for the conference to meet or they say they will sit out the football season. These players believe the college football establishment prints money and they want more than their fair share. They certainly have some good points, but they are also way overstepping the bounds of reason with their demands. Regardless, it is not a great look for the sport.
In hindsight, it’s easy to see how fragile the support system of college football was. While cash was coming in by the carload, it was being spent just as quickly to keep up with the Joneses. All it took was for one li’l ol’ pandemic to dry the resource well faster than a Jaylen Waddle punt return.
To put it mildly, I am worried about the future of college football. Even if the 2020 season takes place (and I have serious doubts it will), you can bet all years following will look very, very different, as some schools just won’t be able to survive this flood of bad news.
In other words, when it comes to the sport we all adore: mo’ money, mo’ problems. And right now, there are a lot of problems.
Luke Robinson is a regular columnist, contributor to BMetro, AHSAA Radio Network broadcaster and Sportz Blitz team member.