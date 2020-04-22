‘No one will ever beat Steve Spurrier two times in one year.”
That’s what one Florida fan said to me as I walked into the Georgia Dome for the 1999 SEC title game between his Gators and my Alabama Crimson Tide.
I didn’t clap back because I was very fearful he was correct after ’Bama had beaten UF earlier in the year — and because “clapping back” wasn’t a thing yet.
Not only did he turn out to be wrong about his prediction, but it was embattled Alabama coach Mike DuBose who did the deed. That’s like losing in the spelling bee championships to Dan Quayle.
Of course, everything wasn’t rosy at the beginning of the game. Florida took the opening kickoff and promptly marched right down the Tide’s throat. But something happened to Spurrier after that initial score; he began to get — dare I say it — outcoached. Perhaps the early score lulled Florida to sleep or maybe it was the funny echo all of the jean shorts made when Florida fans walked through the Georgia Dome portals. Who knows?
Whatever it was, the Spurrier started coaching more DuBosian than DuBose himself.
Exhibit A: Just before the half, Florida had the ball around its own 40-yard line and Spurrier had quarterback Jesse Palmer call an out pattern. It was incomplete. Disgusted and with an apparent lack of respect for Alabama defensive back Milo Lewis, Spurrier called the same play again.
This time, it was completed but not to a Gator; Lewis had made a key interception.
That miscue set the tone for the rest of the evening because for all of Spurrier’s greatness, he was never one to adjust on the fly. He was too self-confident to believe in improvisation. But Florida desperately needed a new plan that night. The most powerful and respected offense in the SEC had just 60 passing yards at the half. Those are Army-type numbers.
Although the Gators appeared belly up going into intermission, there were a lot of nervous ’Bama fans in the stands. We were all “critically confident” and said things like, “We’re kicking their behinds, but Palmer will come out and throw two bombs and win the game….”.
Turns out, that was not the case at all. If anything, the beating just got more severe.
It wasn’t reflected on the scoreboard until the final, but it was written in the stats and on the UF player’s faces all throughout the game. The second Alabama drive of the third quarter ended in only three points, but it took 14 plays to span 23 yards and ate up over seven minutes. That’s like 3 yards per minute. Lee Ozmint is faster than that.
Finally, in the fourth quarter, faced with a third and long deep in ’Bama territory, Tyler Watts scrambled and bullied his way to a first down. The score was 15-7 at that time and had ’Bama been forced to punt, it may have taken only one of those aforementioned bombs to get the Gators going. Instead, two plays later with the dynamic receiver Freddie Milons in the wildcat position, offensive coordinator Charlie Stubbs called the keeper around the left side.
Milons reversed his field and juked to the center of the line twice before outracing a Florida defensive back to the right corner. Then he was gone.
The run would have been stopped for a 5-yard gain if Watts didn’t make an incredible block (especially for a natural quarterback). It was very reminiscent of then- quarterback Mike Shula’s block on Al Bell’s reverse in the 1985 Iron Bowl.
As the ABC cameras panned the crowd, they ran across something more horrific than the two Scottsboro guys with Tide boxes and toilet paper: There amidst the chaos danced a white male. His dance of choice was the Cabbage Patch.
I have watched that video clip more than any other video clip of any other game ever. In all seriousness, it has helped me survive because when life brings you down and your wife is mad and your child is throwing a fit and the dogs pooped in your shoe and you lost the big account — I think of that man and his disjointed version of an outdated dance and think, “Thank God I am not him.”
If you have that tape, run and watch the scene right after Milons TD; he is the dude with the white turtle neck and is next to a woman who immediately tried to socially distance herself from him.
Getting back to the game, the second funniest thing all night was watching defensive lineman Reggie Grimes try to “Lambeau Leap” after catching a deflected ball and scoring a pick-six right after Milons touchdown. His vertical leap would have had to have been measured with a microscope.
Now, 20 years later, maybe the 34-7 rout should not have been such a surprise. Milons, Shaun Alexander and Chris Samuels (among others) all did play in the NFL upon leaving Tuscaloosa. However, talent aside, watching DuBose outwit Spurrier is still one of my favorite — and most puzzling — moments.
Ironically, that was literally the last fun game of the DuBose era as the very next year he steered the Tide into a 3-8 iceberg of a record. But we won’t talk about that.