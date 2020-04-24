After months of anticipation, ESPN aired the first two episodes of “The Last Dance” on Sunday night, premiering the long-awaited documentary on Michael Jordan’s life and playing career. Basketball fans have gone a month without watching a game so everyone was hungry to tune in and the numbers showed.
ESPN reported an average of 5.8 million viewers across the two-hour premiere, surpassing the highest-rated NBA game the network has ever shown. With that many people tuning in, it did not take long for everyone — from the experts to the casual fans — to chime in with their opinions on Jordan.
If you’re a basketball fan at all, you know a conversation about Michael Jordan almost always turns into a discussion about the greatest players of all time. Before Jordan got to the league, there were several names in the discussion whether it was Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the list goes on and on and on.
However, it did not take long for people to recognize the greatness from Jordan and after winning six NBA championships, 10 scoring titles and five MVP awards, there was not much debate about who was on top of the all-time list.
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal certainly took the spotlight after Jordan’s final championship but it is rare you find someone, or at least a non-Laker fan, who thinks one of those two players sits above Jordan. Jordan’s biggest competition in the debate entered the league right after Jordan retired and once again, fans knew they were witnessing something special as LeBron James took over the NBA.
After just a few seasons in the league, the debates started flying off the shelf.
Are championships more important than Finals appearances? Who had the better supporting cast? Who faced tougher competition? Who is the better shooter? Who is the better defender? Who is the best basketball player of all time?
All of those questions and many others are brought up during every LeBron vs. Jordan debate and that list will only grow as long as James is in the league. The debates themselves will last even longer until another name reaches the same level of greatness on the court.
Of course, the healthy debates can sometimes turn into hateful arguments especially on social media. One side will hate the other player just because of the people arguing against them but that should not take anything away from the debate itself.
Jordan and James have both had tremendous careers and as any basketball fan or even sports fan should know right now, we have to appreciate that greatness whenever it’s on the court because those games, seasons and careers can be cut short at any moment. You are allowed to like both players while still taking a stance on the greatest of all-time debate.
For me, the answer is James and it won’t even be much of a debate by the end of his career, especially if he plays another five seasons. But Michael Jordan was the most athletic and skilled player the NBA had ever seen when he got to the league and his championship attitude changed the league and inspired the next generation of stars.
If you are a James fan, especially the younger basketball fans, I suggest you tune into every episode of “The Last Dance” to learn more about Jordan and watch how much better he was than anyone else he played against. If you’re a Jordan fan, you should not just sit back and talk bad about today’s NBA but rather watch James and the rest of the league to understand what it takes to be that good right now.