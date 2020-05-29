Memorial Day hearkens to the Civil War era. A Union soldier headed an organization that established Decoration Day; flowers now mark and hallow the graves of the war dead. May 30 was selected as Memorial Day. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Holiday Act. Memorial Day is now celebrated on the last Monday in May.
The day features preening politicians who belabor citizens with overwrought speeches, citizens who barbecue briskets, ribs, chicken; there’s no mail delivery and it’s a day off from work, etc. However, let’s consider this day’s significance. I read a sampling of quotes from luminaries, presidents and a military general, but this Adlai Stevenson quote arrested me. “Patriotism is not short frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.” Mark that.
Protesters recoiled at Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders. Three times they assembled outside the state Capitol with signs, “We don’t buy the lie;” “We dare defend our rights;” “Lift the state ban.” One protestor bellowed as though he had swallowed an amplifying device, “We’re free Americans.” From whence did these protesters derive their aforementioned freedom? Service members representing both sexes, various races and creeds spilled their blood in their quest to forge a more perfect union.
While about 60 people clamored for the state to reopen, a lone voice dissented. “I’m totally against the state reopening. I believe that it is a public death sentence waiting for many Alabamians.” Agree or disagree with their sentiments, these citizens possess an inalienable right to express themselves.
On Aug. 26, 2016, the San Francisco 49ers played the Green Bay Packers in an eminently forgettable pre-season game. As the strains of the National Anthem coursed through the stadium, fans stood, the Packers stood, and the 49ers stood. One player remained seated — Kaepernick. That annoyed former Green Beret Nate Boyer, who served numerous war deployments. He wrote an Army Times open letter to Kaepernick.
“Unfortunately, I also know that racism still exists in our country, as it does in every other country on this planet, and I hate that I know that,” Boyer wrote.
Kaepernick requested Boyer join him as his guest for a preseason game in San Diego. Boyer suggested Kaepernick kneel beside his teammates instead of isolating himself by sitting on the bench. Boyer, hand on his heart, stood next to Kaepernick who knelt.
“I am not going to stand up and show pride in a flag that oppresses black people and people of color. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder,” he said.
Disingenuous detractors seized upon the fact Kaepernick wore socks that depicted officers as pigs in their attempt to smear his precise and prophetic protest.
In 2017, President Donald Trump arrived in Huntsville, ostensibly stumping for Luther Strange. He reviled NFL players, said they were disrespecting the flag and wanted them fired. Obviously, Trump believes those blood-bought freedoms pertain to his devotees exclusively.
On Memorial Day 2020, a handcuffed George Floyd lay in the street as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck.
Floyd: “Please, please, I can’t breathe.”
Officer: “What do you want?”
Floyd: “I can’t breathe, your knee’s in my neck.”
Officer: “Get in the car.”
Bystanders: “How long are you going to hold him? He’s human.”
The other officers consented to the public killing. By the way, Trump didn’t tweet he wanted those four officers fired.
LeBron James posted an Instagram photo of the officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck side by side with Kaepernick kneeling to protest police killings with a caption of “This ... is why.”
He’s right.
Marc D. Greenwood is a Camp Hill resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.