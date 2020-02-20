I don’t know what has gotten into me lately but I’ve been throwing a lot of things away. If the thing doesn’t work, aggravates me or just looks like it will aggravate me, I have given it the heave-ho. I’ve decided if something doesn’t go my way then it’s out of here. It’s just that simple with no exceptions or qualifications. It makes no difference many of these things have given good faithful service for years without any trouble; they are still goners. Boy, when I get in a mood you can bet I’m in a mood and don’t want to hear any logic or explanations. Let me give you a couple of examples.
A few weeks ago I was working on my leaf blower. This thing has always hated me ever since I bought it and took it away from its mama at the store. However, this time it wouldn’t crank no matter how hard I tried, so I tossed it. I didn’t check the gas, oil or spark plug because I was mad at it and it was time for it to go, so out it went.
My sweet wife’s vacuum cleaner is another item I chunked into the trash. I needed to vacuum the crumbs out of the bed where I had been eating crackers and it wouldn’t even turn on. Have you ever had to sleep in cracker crumbs? Anyway, I didn’t check to see if it was plugged in, had a good connection or just needed a new bag. No sir, out it went as fast as I could get to the door.
Another example of getting rid of something while I was mad was my CD player. It wouldn’t play my Willie Nelson CD like it was supposed to, so I called it a couple of choice names, kicked a hole in it and threw that sucker in the garbage. When Willie is singing opera, the CD player needs really quality sound. Maybe the CD wasn’t plugged in correctly, the head needed cleaning or the speaker wasn’t connected properly. I didn’t care because it made me mad. So, I no longer had any use for it.
Does all of this sound childish to you? Of course it does because adults take a reasonable approach to things and deal with them in a mature manner. Yet, how many folks in the church throw away the Body of Christ when they get aggravated, mad and frustrated? There are no exceptions, explanations, qualifications or justifications because they have their minds made up and it’s all over. Christ said to love one another, turn the other cheek, lift up the fallen and be an example. Boy, how far can we get from those commandments? The next time you have your feelings hurt and have a pity party, why not ask yourself if you have ever hurt someone else’s feelings. That’s why Paul said to put away childish things and act like and adult in Corinthians. Ouch! Let’s keep our eyes on Jesus and let the devil get mad.
Well, something else just got thrown out at my house. Me! My wife said if I couldn’t act like an adult then I couldn’t come back in. I’ll show her because I’ll sit here on the back steps, suck my thumb and hold my blankie to my face. Boy, she’ll be sorry when I starve to death sitting out here all alone pouting. Yes sir, when a man sits and pouts the whole world comes to a standstill. That’s the way it works in the church, doesn’t it?