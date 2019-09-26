I am frequently asked if we are winning the war on litter in the Lake Martin community, and I always have to think a moment before replying. It has been close to two years since the Clean Community Partnership was formed and we started an active campaign to battle our litter problem, focusing primarily on heavily-traveled roads within Alex City and those leading to Lake Martin.
The focus of the campaign has included educational efforts, awareness and regularly scheduled cleanup efforts. This loosely organized group consisting of representatives from Main Street Alexander City, Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Alabama Department of Transportation, Russell Lands, Lake Martin Resource Association, Tallapoosa County Commission, City of Alexander City and Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. have been extremely supportive with every initiative which includes promoting the cleanup efforts through active participation.
It is very encouraging on these hot and humid Saturday mornings when the heat index has reached the mid-90s and faithful volunteers show up for the monthly cleanups. These volunteers include local business executives, county commissioners, a magazine editor, the city attorney, a retired Alabama revenue judge, the spokesman for Alabama’s attorney general, joined by retired business owners and others. These dedicated volunteers have the same question, “Where do you want me to go?”
There are many other activities people in this group could be participating in, but here they are giving back to a community they love. Armed with a trash picker, wearing a brightly visible vest and carrying several trash bags, they walk the roadsides picking up bottles, cans, fast food containers, cardboard boxes and other trash that some careless individual dropped on our roadside.
You can’t explain why people litter and you can’t determine where the sheets of plastic, bundles of insulation and cardboard boxes originate, but it all continues. Without an active effort to remove it, our roadsides become a trash pit.
At the conclusion of one of the Third Saturday Cleanups on Highway 63, which had been heavily littered, Tom Lamberth said, “You know, the drive in to church tomorrow will be much more pleasant now.”
I’m very encouraged with the progress we have made over the past few months. Jacob Meacham is having great success working with the city school system and establishing a working relationship with the state group PALS (Partners Against a Littered State).
Our governor has recently signed off on increasing the fines for criminal littering and started a program called “Clean Home Alabama.” More info to come.
Do I think we are making progress? Absolutely.
The Lake Martin community will be the leader and set the standard for a clean environment. Why? Because we don’t have a choice.