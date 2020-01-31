Hopefully you have made a few resolutions since 2020 began and hopefully you’re sticking to them.
We hope one is to try new things. Don’t be afraid to try something new and push yourself. In doing so, you might find a new hobby, talent, job or love.
There is always something going on in the area; right now there is a beekeeping course along with an upcoming dulcimer workshop.
Scared you’re too much of a beginner? The mistakes you make along the way are an education of sorts. Just look at all the successful people of the world. Were they perfect? No, but they were not afraid of making mistakes or failing.
Look at Bill Gates and Traf-O-Data. It was a company Gates and Paul Allen started before Microsoft. It failed but not before the pair learned about market research.
So go ahead and try something you have only dreamed about. Start a company in the basement of your house. Write that novel. Ask that person to dinner. Try out an interesting hobby.
What is the worst thing that could happen? You might just end up with a story to share with your children or material for a New York Times best seller.
The quote below sums things up best about trying new things and making mistakes.
“I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re doing something.
So that’s my wish for you, and all of us, and my wish for myself. Make new mistakes. Make glorious, amazing mistakes. Make mistakes nobody’s ever made before. Don’t freeze, don’t stop, don’t worry that it isn’t good enough, or it isn’t perfect, whatever it is — art, or love, or work or family or life.
Whatever it is you’re scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes, next year and forever.”
— Neil Gaiman