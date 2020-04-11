Although this year’s Easter is coupled with a worldwide pandemic, it doesn’t mean it’s a total loss. Maybe the traditions your family has grown accustomed to over the years will have to pause but setting those aside is for everyone’s safety.
Being forced to stay at home doesn’t mean we have to completely shut down the holiday. Celebrating can still happen around the safety of your home. Decorate Easter eggs and hide them around the yard. You can even start your own family Bible study and relish in the quality time created throughout the mandated quarantine.
The urge to travel and visit family members during this time is high but visiting Grandma and Grandpa could be detrimental to their health. Put others first and know staying in your own family unit this holiday is the only option. There are ways to get around being isolated on Easter. You can still make phone calls, have video chats or even update them throughout the day by texting. It’s not ideal and it’s certainly not the same as being surrounded by all your extended family on a special holiday, but it works.
Making the most of a bad situation has become a repetitive theme during quarantine and it applies here too. Letting the coronavirus dictate every aspect of our lives is the opposite of what we should be doing. We all have some control in this situation.
Look forward to the time you can safely visit family and friends when this is all over and celebrate then too. But for now, celebrate this nontraditional Easter the best way you possibly can and make the most of it.