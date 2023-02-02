Years ago, Sunday School met in a general assembly before dividing into individual classrooms. Each child would go around with those little hands open and collect money for our penny march which was for the Baptist Children’s Home. Everyone always sang this little chorus as we collected our money.
I heard this tune recently and it just “won’t go away.” I couldn’t find a lot of information about the hymn but the word impounded upon my heart. Has Jesus been sweeter to you every day of your life since you were saved; for some of us that could be decades ago! Do we actually love Him more and more or is it just something Christians are supposed say and show no action? Lastly, can we truly say Jesus saved us? If so, we know He keeps us.
Have you ever considered Jesus offers each one of us the “kiss of life” (salvation)? When an individual has to be resuscitated, often we say they are receiving the “kiss of life” because the breath of an individual is blown into the victim’s lungs. Jesus asked Judas in Luke 22:48, “Are you betraying the Son of Man with a ‘kiss’?” In Jesus day, a kiss meant something similar to a handshake today. What was a mark of friendship was quickly turned into an act of betrayal. It happens today — in marriages, among friends, between business associates, and even in the church family. Even at just a late moment, Judas could have been forgiven but like Judas, we must confess we have not been faithful.
As this column draws to a conclusion, consecration is the natural outcome of conviction. Consecration is defined as the action of making or declaring something, typically a church sacred. A conviction is a strong belief or opinion. Make every day with Jesus sweeter than the day before, but remember spare time is not adequate for the study of the scriptures and ministry of the Word, although any time devoted to these activities will be time well spent.
Jackie Wilbourn, Member of Bethel Baptist Church, is a chaplain with Alabama Baptist Disaster Team.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.