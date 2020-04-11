There are certain jobs where you can’t help but take your work home.
At any job, there’s stress put on a person no matter what their occupation may be. We all bring a little bit home every now and then, but it’s a lot easier for some than others to leave it all at work.
Social workers, educators, those in the medical field and so many others simply can’t leave their work on the office doormat. The social worker may bring home that case where a 6-year-old girl has been going through abuse and trauma; the first responder can’t get over the patient he couldn’t save; the teacher can’t figure out how she can reach the student who is so disconnected from her lessons. Whatever it may be, it all comes home.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, most of us have brought our work home — literally.
There are still essential people working on the front lines — first responders, gas station clerks, grocery store stockers, medical professionals and so many more, including my hardworking team of reporters.
But many others are at home.
Some are juggling homeschooling their children while also figuring out how to do their work from home. Plus, we’re all dealing with slow WiFi because everybody and their mama is using the internet.
Many of us don’t have an office. Kitchen tables have turned into makeshift desks and those with laptops are working from the couch.
Although the media is considered essential, I’m able to do my part of the newsroom work from home. Plus I’ve been self-quarantining for weeks anyway because my immune system is compromised.
That being said, my “office” is nothing short of a train wreck.
Everybody’s got that one room — or at least I hope I’m not the only one — that is full of all the stuff that doesn’t have any other place to go. For me, it’s the guest bedroom which was once nice and cozy but has since fully transformed into a junk room. I know everybody at least can relate to having a junk drawer — the one in the kitchen full of random things that have no home; you know the one.
My junk room has Christmas wrapping paper, winter clothes, random décor, extra throw pillows and blankets and far too many other things that just don’t belong anywhere.
It’s because I’m sentimental and hold onto things or tell myself, “Well, one day I’ll want this makeup vanity I used throughout my teenage years or this winter coat that has holes in it and is from 2008.” Will I though? Probably not.
One day I’ll be strong enough to donate these things but for now, their home is my guest bedroom turned junk room now turned makeshift office.
I tell you all this to say, don’t be like me.
If you’re working from home, take time this weekend to create a dedicated workspace. Maybe you don’t have a whole room you can dedicate to being your office; many of us don’t. But anyone can find one space in his or her home to solely dedicate to work.
If it’s the dining room table, it’s time to finally sift through all that junk mail and throw it away. Make a clean space with all your work-related items and add something to make you happy — a family photo, an inspirational quote, a flower vase, anything.
Wherever your space may be, make it as separate from everything else as you can. This is necessary to properly distinguish the difference between work-from-home life versus actual home life.
It may seem impossible to keep work detached from your home life during this crisis but it’s something you have to consciously control. It’s important for your own sanity and the well-being of your family members around you.
When you physically “clock out” for the day, mentally check out too. Your work deserves your best self and so does your family, but neither will get that if you don’t make an effort to separate the two.
It’s worth your time and you’ll be glad you did it.
Santana Wood is managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers’ newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com