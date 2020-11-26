Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. Some of my fondest memories revolve around getting together with family, eating enormous amounts of home-cooked food and playing tag football in the yard. I also simply love the idea of setting aside a specific day to just be thankful.
I, more than most, have so much to appreciate in my life and have been blessed in so many wonderful ways. Obviously, this year has been one of the most challenging in our lifetime for practically everyone. However, the Bible teaches us to be thankful in all things. It doesn’t actually say to be thankful for everything, but just be able to appreciate the blessings of life no matter what the circumstances might be. With that in mind, here are 10 things I’m still thankful for in the year of COVID.
1. I’m thankful for my family and friends who encourage me when I’m down, challenge me when I’m complacent and lift me up when I fall.
2. I’m thankful for the continuing opportunity to write for this fine paper. It doesn’t seem possible, but I began my 10th year writing this column back in September. I deeply appreciate all the positive feedback I have gotten from you over the years.
3. I’m thankful running back Tank Bigsby chose to play for Auburn. It’s still very early in his career, but he definitely has enormous potential. It’s going to be incredibly fun to watch him for the next couple of years, especially if the Tigers actually learn to block.
4. I’m thankful to have been born in the ’70s. I’m old enough to have experienced an authentic “whoopin” for a “smart mouth” answer and watched television before “reality TV” existed. However, I’m young enough to be able to work a cell phone.
5. I’m thankful the restaurants in Alex City are surviving the pandemic. I know all those people work extremely hard and most of their businesses represent their life’s work. I would also probably starve without them.
6. I’m thankful for rather mild weather. I used to love autumn and the beginning of winter when I was younger, but my body just doesn’t tolerate it anymore. Give me 90 degrees every single day and I’m a pig in slop.
7. I’m thankful Auburn is 11-9 against Alabama in the last 20 Iron Bowls. I’m afraid this Saturday isn’t going to be very enjoyable for the good guys.
8. I’m thankful God created the turkey. I don’t eat turkey a lot, but that big juicy bird certainly makes a perfect complement to dressing. I don’t care if it’s white meat or dark meat — it’s all good.
9. I’m thankful to have been raised going to church and taught right from wrong. The world gets more bizarre every year and people rely more and more on their own understanding. I’m concerned about the future of America.
10. Finally, I’m thankful you took the time to read this and I hope you’ll seriously consider all the things you have to be thankful for today.
Andy Graham is a longtime weekly columnist for The Outlook.