The second-quarter play seemed rather innocuous at the time. When Alabama’s Tua Tagvailoa was sacked for a minor loss, there was no writhing in pain from the star quarterback. In fact, he actually took another snap.
But Tagovailoa obviously felt something strange in his lower body and eventually made his way to the sideline … then the medical tent … and ultimately to the locker room. Just like that, Alabama’s national championship odds now rest on a recently surgically repaired ankle.
It is true what they say: Life comes at you fast. And now life is running faster than Henry Ruggs straight into the face of once-backup, now-starter Mac Jones.
Granted, Jones may be only a one-week starter. A one-week starter against a lowly Arkansas team at that.
However, what if Tagovailoa’s wobbly ankle isn’t ready for the LSU game in less than three weeks? All of a sudden, Mac Jones — who wasn’t even the starting holder prior to now — is the leader of the No. 1 team in the nation against the team most people believe is playing like the No. 1 team in the nation).
No pressure or anything.
Calling a spade a spade here: Mac Jones is not as talented as Tagovailoa — not even close. Nor is he as experienced. There is going to be a drop-off in production and offensive efficiency.
However, Alabama’s best unit is its wide receivers. If Jones is called into service in three weeks, I doubt the Tide can simply ask Jones to be a game-manager by conservatively handing the ball off to the running backs and defeat the likes of LSU. The Bengal Tigers will put too many points on the board themselves to allow a ball-control tactic to beat them, especially given the fact Alabama’s defense is not the typical stifling group the Tide usually fields.
So, ready or not, Mac Jones will have to put the ball in the air often assuming Tagovailoa is not available. Therefore, I expect to see a lot of passes this weekend against Arkansas to get Jones on the same page as the receivers.
The good news is the Hogs aren’t exactly playing like a fiery SEC West opponent (last Saturday against Auburn they actually more like a team that belonged in the AHSAA’s Class 2A Region 6) so Jones should be able to get some successful target practice in and gain confidence.
The bad news is LSU is a lot better than Arkansas.
No matter if Tagovailoa can start or if Jones has to start against LSU, Alabama will undoubtedly not be at its best in its biggest game of the year. The real question is what part of the team will rise to the occasion to make up the difference?