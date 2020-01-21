“Men don’t care what’s on TV. They only care what else is on TV.”
Of all of Jerry Seinfeld’s greatest lines based on fact, the line above is, in fact, the greatest. Truer words have never been spoken and they seem to apply to sports fans as well.
Case in point, LSU just completed the greatest season in college football history. The Bayou Bengals were an unstoppable force of nature offensively, shattering records the way Tiger coach Ed Orgeron’s accent shatters Siri’s spirit.
The Tiger quarterback was a Heisman-hoisting, touchdown-tossing, championship-collecting, swampy superman. Joe Burrow collected so many victory cigars in 2019 he needs to build a humidor in his dorm room.
LSU’s offensive line won their position’s national award. An LSU wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, won his position’s national award. An LSU defensive back, Grant Delpit, won his position’s award. It’s all pretty ridiculous, but all well deserved.
However, before the purple and gold confetti could even be swept from the Superdome’s turf, the country’s attention turned away from LSU’s incredible accomplishments and towards other teams’ prospects for the 2020 season.
In Seinfeldian terms, LSU was the Emmy-winning program we were currently watching, but it felt like we all wanted to just flip through the channel guide instead.
LSU’s moment in the sun seems like it was just that: a moment. The next morning after the blowout against Clemson, the headlines seemed less about who won and more about who will win next year or which juniors and coaches will depart Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
It’d be great if there were a moratorium on “what’s next” stories for seven solids days while the just-crowned champs get there just rewards. That goes for every sport, too.
I understand the 24-hour sports news cycle never quits and neither do the efforts of other programs trying to make it where LSU now sits. It just feels unfulfilling reaching the top of the mountain gets less publicity than those still climbing.