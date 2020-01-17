The LSU Tigers are National Champions for the first time in over a decade. With a 42-25 victory over Clemson, LSU capped off a record-setting season with a very impressive win over the defending champions.
Down 17-7 early in the second quarter, Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow came to life and the Bayou Bengals never looked back. Burrow was simply amazing, throwing for over 400 yards and responsible for six total touchdowns, it was truly one of the best — if not the best — seasons a college quarterback has ever had.
Coach Ed Orgeron has done a magnificent job turning the program around after letting it diminish on his watch. Rewind to Sept. 30, 2017, Orgeron and the Tigers hosted Troy University in what was one of the biggest upsets in program history. Fast forward to Monday night’s game, the amount of improvement from the players and the coaching staff has been as drastic as Burrow’s play from last year to this year.
Former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva deserves credit as well. It couldn’t have been an easy decision to fire Les Miles and move onto sticking with coach O. Miles was considered by most to be a great coach in his own right. Fans sometimes don’t realize how good they have it until you aren’t winning 10 games every year and lose to Troy.
Although I give all the credit to the players and coaches, don’t get it confused; this isn’t a dynasty in the making. The stars lined up perfectly for LSU this season. The schedule LSU made for out of conference was smart; choosing to play at Texas was a gutsy move but, of the difficult teams LSU faced, Texas didn’t turn out to be the powerhouse we thought.
The schedule continued to favor LSU giving it cracks at Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma in order before their showdown with Clemson. Although a true college football gauntlet of a schedule, the level of difficulty grew each game, giving a battle-tested LSU a huge advantage over Clemson, which plays in the weakest conference of the Power 5 schools.
With the trophy case full, the question lingers what’s next for LSU and Burrow. Like I said earlier, I don’t believe this is a dynasty in the making for the Tigers. The roster is filled with seniors, specifically on the offensive end and with supposed mastermind Joe Brady leaving for the NFL to be the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule.
Needless to say it will be a completely different looking offense next season. With a bump in recruiting they are surely to be competitive in the following years but, with Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, the competition in recruiting and on the field is about to get a lot tougher in the SEC West which has been down the last couple years.
As for Burrow, he is going to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. Even if Tua Tagovailoa was healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals should take Burrow. Burrow is from the area and is exactly what the Bengal organization needs to build on. Not to mention, the Ohio State transfer and LSU National Champion would be a marketing jackpot.
Will Burrow’s success on the college level translate to the NFL? If I was a betting man, I would say Peyton Manning’s 55 passing touchdowns should be safe — at least for now. Some in the media are pushing for Burrow to force his way to another team other than the Bengals a la Eli Manning and John Elway. That worked out for both parties, but being the hometown kid and turning an organization into a winner franchise and culture could put Burrow in the upper echelon of greatest quarterbacks to ever do it.