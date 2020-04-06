There is no doubt my life is engulfed by the sports world and even though it has been a few weeks since I last watched a live sporting event, I’m not sure it has really sunk in how weird this time truly is. I’m not sure there has ever been another three-week period in my life without sports and I don’t how to handle it.
As it comes with my job, my focus has been on the high school sports world and how players, coaches and programs are handling the entire situation. In a selfish way, it has served as a distraction for me so I don’t go too crazy without having any games or events to watch and cover.
This weekend would have been the end of the NCAA Tournaments and it’s the first major sporting event that was completely canceled during this pandemic. Sure, I missed seeing all of the upsets and buzzer beaters but it didn’t really sit with me until I started realizing we will have to go another whole year before seeing another NCAA Tournament.
That’s just crazy.
With so many sporting events being postponed and canceled, I am realizing this time without sports is going to only extend. I have already heard about the news of the Olympics being postponed for at least a year, the Kentucky Derby being pushed to September and Wimbledon just being completely canceled but I don’t think I realize how much I will miss those events until they return.
The World Cup happens once every four years and while I think about it way more often, I forget how much I miss it until it happens again. That’s probably what’s going to with many events over the next 18 months.
We don’t know when the NBA playoffs will begin — or if they even will — or when the MLB season will play its first game but until those days come, I’m not sure we are going to realize how much we actually missed having those events on a daily basis.
As many of us are, I am focused on staying sane with how much time I have to spend in my apartment and dealing with the loss of sports has not really come up yet. I get my sports fill here and there when talking to coaches and players about workouts or highlights from the past year. That’s been enough to hold me over for now.
Until sports return, it’s going to gauge the amount of excitement we are missing out on.
Whether it’s the thrill of the 16th green in Augusta, Georgia, the lack of a fifth-set tiebreaker at Wimbledon or even just a regular-season game between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox, I’m looking forward to the moment the sports world makes me realize how much I missed it.