The Los Angeles Rams acquired All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round NFL Draft picks (2020 and 2021) and a fourth-round pick (2021).
Ramsey was a stud of an athlete coming out of Tennessee. A 5-star recruit in football on every major site and also held the state record in long jump and pushed for records in other track and field events, Ramsey took his skills to Florida State.
In Tallahassee, Florida, Ramsey was a star, starting every game as a true freshman on the 2013 national championship team that beat Auburn in the final seconds for an instant classic. The next two years prior to entering the draft, Ramsey was one of college football’s best players.
Ramsey forwent his senior season and entered the 2016 NFL draft and was immediately one of the league’s best cornerbacks. Drafted fifth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ramsey signed a $23.3 million contract, 95% guaranteed, with $15 million signing bonus right off the top. It was an outrageous contract for a rookie playing the second hardest position in football, but he has been worth every penny and more.
Earlier Tuesday, the Rams traded their best cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for peanuts, baffling the NFL world, then a couple hours later dropped the bomb they traded for the second-best player at his position in Ramsey.Ramsey is a shutdown corner. Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots is the only man-to-man shutdown corner who is better than Jalen.
Personally, I am not a fan of this trade. The Rams’ issues this season have not necessarily been at the cornerback position. Marcus Peters, whom the Rams (3-3) traded away, is a good player.
Their weakness on defense has been linebacker, while a majority of the issues for the Rams have been the offense, in particular the offensive line’s ability to get push in the run game.
First-round picks are valuable in this league — case and point the Oakland Raiders this year, and possibly the Miami Dolphins in the next year or two.
Several teams missed out on the Ramsey sweepstakes I feel needed him more than Los Angeles did. The Kansas City Chiefs are a joke on defense. The Chiefs can’t stop the run or the pass, causing them to lose time of possession and keeping Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. The scheme Kansas City runs on defense would have been a perfect fit as well.
The Houston Texans missed out on the deal too. The Texans lost Pro Bowl corners Kareem Jackson and A.J. Bouye to free agency the last couple years and could have used help on the back end of their defense. The Texans didn’t have as much to work with, due to trading their first-round picks the next couple years for former Ole Miss tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The Philadelphia Eagles missed out the most by not getting Ramsey. The Eagle defense has been unwatchable through the first six weeks, giving up the most passing yards in football while also allowing the least amount of rushing yards. The famous Philly pass rush has been negated due to such poor cornerback play.
Overall the Jaguars won the trade over the Rams and are trending up. Jacksonville is a strange mixture of young and veteran talent. Moving off some of their veterans and acquiring draft picks could be the smartest route for a franchise that doesn’t want to go into full rebuild mode.
However, the problem I always have with these trades and the million-dollar question is will any of the draft picks you got for Ramsey be able to replace Ramsey or produce a player as good as him.
Outside of quarterback, I worry about the Rams’ long-term success at almost every position and believe they are going to miss those draft picks.