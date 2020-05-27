Several years ago, I brought to your attention a number of momentous sporting events that took place on Memorial Day. Given the current environment, this seems like a perfect time to again reflect upon the glories of the past.
However, I certainly want to begin by recognizing and appreciating all those incredible warriors who have given their lives for their country. One day a year isn’t nearly enough to be thankful.
We need to be thankful every day of our lives.
May 31, 1965
The Indianapolis 500 has taken place on Memorial Day, or Memorial Day weekend, every year since 1911. It is the world’s oldest automobile race still in operation.
I think I’ve made it fairly clear over the years I’m not a racing fan and I have honestly never seen more than a minute or two of an Indianapolis 500 in my life. However, it is a sport adored by a lot of people.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a permanent seating capacity of 257,325. When adding the congregation in the infield, the number goes considerably higher. There was an estimated crowd of 350,000 people in 2016.
In 1965, it marked the first year the race was ever shown on national television by ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
May 30, 1977
I remember Dennis Eckersley as one of MLB’s best closers in the 1980s with the Oakland Athletics.
Eckersley had great hair and an even better mustache. He exuded confidence and cool on the mound. He won the Cy Young and MVP in 1992 with 51 saves and a 1.91 ERA. He’s also famously remembered as giving up the Kirk Gibson home run in Game 1 of the 88 World Series.
If you dig a little deeper, Eckersley was a really good starting pitcher to begin his career. He had a 20-win season in 1978 and on Memorial Day 1977, he threw a no-hitter for the Cleveland Indians, striking out 12 California Angels in the process.
May 31, 1993
“The Last Dance” was a 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan told through the Chicago Bulls’ journey to their six NBA championships. I thought it was phenomenal and it brought to mind a lot of old memories.
In 1993, the Bulls were going for a three-peat and met the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks, coached by Pat Riley, were a really good team and had home-court advantage.
They won the first two games of the series at The Garden and put a thunderous exclamation point on Game 2 with a John Starks dunk over Horace Grant and Jordan.
In typical Jordan fashion, his Airness led the Bulls to four straight victories and eventually another title. On Memorial Day, he dropped 54 points on the Knicks in Game 4, which is the most by any player against the Knicks in playoff history.
May 29, 2000
On Memorial Day in 2000, A’s second baseman Randy Velarde pulled off one of the rarest feats in major sports — the unassisted triple play. It’s happened only 15 times in the history of modern baseball. So many things have to occur for there even to be a chance; it’s beyond unlikely.
Yankee outfielder Shane Spencer hit a line drive to Velarde. Tino Martinez was on second and Jorge Posada was on first. They were both put in motion on a hit-and-run. Velarde caught the ball for out one, stepped on the bag for out two and tagged Posada for out three.
Beautiful!