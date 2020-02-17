With the NBA All-Star game coming up this weekend, it’s time for one of my favorite things of the year: The Dunk Contest.
I’m going to be honest: I’m not a big NBA fan. I actually attended my first NBA game Sunday; my boyfriend, Charles, is a New York Knicks fan so I got him tickets to his beloved Knicks when they played the Atlanta Hawks.
If you don’t know this about me, I’m not afraid of embarrassing myself — especially at a sporting event and especially when I’m rooting for the road team. I like to scream as loud as possible when the stadium gets real quiet to try to taunt the other team.
I learned this wasn’t all that hard at an NBA game because no one really seemed to care until late in the game. It was a fantastic game with a double-digit comeback by each team then it went to double overtime. But no one seemed to get into it. I get it: The Knicks and the Hawks aren’t exactly a big draw. But this is my problem with the NBA: They all score a million times so it kind of loses its pizazz and no one plays defense until the fourth quarter.
I caught myself texting Charles, “High school basketball is so much better than the NBA” when I went to the Dadeville vs. Bullock County game two days later.
Anyway, regardless of my feelings about the NBA, the Dunk Contest is nothing short of a good time. I don’t get overly excited about dunks during games — I mean, they’re great, but I get way more pumped about a great pass or a hard-fought steal — but the dunk contest allows NBA players to get creative and make it fun.
Things like these events are what keeps interest in sports, especially for youngsters. The NBA All-Star game itself, much like the NHL game, is rather uninteresting. But any kind of skills competition is so fun to watch, and you can tell how much these guys love their sport.
Local high school teams are always talking about ways to gain interest in their sport, and it’s things like this that are going to do it. Tallassee hosted a shooting contest and a dunk contest prior to the season as a way to kick things off, and it seemed to spark some extra interest for the girls team as Lindan Oliver won the shooting contest, even competing amongst the boys.
The Tigers also go to extra lengths to get their team and their community excited about football season as they host a midnight practice on the first day AHSAA allows it. By the way, I’m begging one of the Tallapoosa County schools to do this because I really want to attend.
Benjamin Russell hosts a faculty versus student basketball game every year, which is a great idea, but I suggest doing something like that at halftime of a varsity game so more people are intrigued to come.
Youth nights always seem to bring out a crowd as do breast cancer awareness nights, which are hosted by many volleyball teams during October. Benjamin Russell, Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend also have a softball tournament every year that honors a cancer survivor from each community that seems to spark some extra attention for the teams.
Anything a team can do to get more people out is great on many levels.
And it’s not just about bringing out a crowd, but it also breaks up some of the monotony for the players. When doing a story recently about Reeltown booking the USA Army Warrior/Athlete Challenge to come to town — which Benjamin Russell has also scheduled it as well — one of the greatest things to me was the fact those football players are going to get to do something different and exciting, and that’ll keep their focus and break up the monotony of every day practice.
Teams should look for more and more ways to host these type of events, and they can use the NBA Dunk Contest this weekend as inspiration.