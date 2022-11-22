On Election Day, I got to do some exit polling in a conservative town in a bright red county.  I assure you; the results were great for the GOP.  But the evidence showed me that early voting matters, and it doesn’t just benefit one party.  Both sides should support expanding the freedom to vote that our ancestors fought so dearly for, instead of buying into partisan myths.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in Georgia. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is @JohnTures2.

