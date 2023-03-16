I am a strong advocate for support to truth and justice within the limits of my ability to do what I can. But the potential needs today are far greater than I alone can do what needs to be done for a much more decent, safer place for the present and future generations to live-and enjoy life more accordingly to the will of God. Jesus said in John 12:32 ---·And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men (all people) to me. The next v33 This he (John) said, signifying what death he should die. I need to tell you that the unbelieving (in the triune God) governmental leadership is bent on abolishing the faith community ( christian). You can believe this or not, it is real and is ongoing daily behind the closed doors.
My appeal here is to everyone (volunteers) that is fed up with our governments at all levels of authority from the top to the bottom that have pulled the wool over the eyes of many voters thus blinding them from knowing what maybe forthcoming. It has been mentioned by some lawmaker to build a new STATEHOUSE, Such is simply not needed and I trust there will be sufficient public opposition to prevent it from ever happening.
Are you ready and willing yet to take a public stand against the direction of our State and Nation are going.
There is a dire need to reinstate the farm-to-market-road program as it once was in the past, but you don't ever hear anything about this by anyone. Alabama is losing a lot of federal money for such because of this failure to provide for this need. Another source of losing federal money is the failure to expand medicaid. One other source with a dire need for fixing would be to curtail the ongoing extreme waste in all governmental entities. If a pay item is used that is not an essential need, then it can be nothing else but pure waste If I were calling the shots, corruption and waste would be the first to go. I would be thrilled to be able to question the responsible authorities about why this, and why that I had a long lifetime career (been retired a few years) with the ALDOT engineers. If I was responsible for spending public money, we would indeed be receiving much more benefits for it. In closing, I"m wishing for all of you the very best that life has to offer, with the love of God for all people.
