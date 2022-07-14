Ezekiel 16:6 “And when I passed by thee, and saw thee polluted in thine own blood, I said unto thee when thou wast in thy blood, Live; yea, I said unto thee when thou wast in thy blood, Live.”
Alexander City, Alabama, wake up, shape up, move on, and live. Stop the political games and cut off the hogwash! It is time to grow up and get to the real business of this city’s affair.
This City is full of pollution, and its coming from the bloodline of those who are already in this township. Citizens refuse to move forward with the progression of people yet shout very loudly in making progress to build buildings and/or remodel at outrageous cost.
If Alexander City, Alabama continues to build and repair grandeur buildings that our township may or may not be able to afford to maintain and keep up to codes, regulations, and/or hire or keep qualified personnel, we will be back in not many years addressing some of the same crisis issues.
Those who are making decisions for this township need to pay attention and do what is right for the wellbeing of every citizen in Alexander City, Alabama.
Also be reminded that you are in positions not for your own self and selfish desires, but are in offices, positions, and places to serve as chosen, elected or appointed individuals to utilize your abilities, skills, credentials that will be necessary and useful to help bring forth the best township that Alexander City can be right now and become for generations beyond!
From this day forth, clean up the mess, meet codes, hire within city when you have highly qualified, and stop wasting money bringing in newcomers and seeing them get salaries to move on elsewhere for even larger salaries after picking up skills and raises or retires getting Alexander City, Alabama retirement plans. Wake up, shake up, move forward, and live!