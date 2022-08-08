 Well, I have just confirmed today what I have been thinking for several years about “weak” state agencies. The Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) does not have the authority teeth to stand up to Big Business and totally useless when it comes to supporting the citizens of Alabama. These state agencies were commissioned several years ago to stand for, and support regular citizens when they are abused by Big Business. Today I found out that this specific agency is totally useless or is in bed with Alabama Power. 

Tags

Recommended for you