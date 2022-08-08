Well, I have just confirmed today what I have been thinking for several years about “weak” state agencies. The Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) does not have the authority teeth to stand up to Big Business and totally useless when it comes to supporting the citizens of Alabama. These state agencies were commissioned several years ago to stand for, and support regular citizens when they are abused by Big Business. Today I found out that this specific agency is totally useless or is in bed with Alabama Power.
I was told today that Alabama Power may come on private citizens property and install power particulars without the proper property documents filed in our county courthouses, and the PSC has no power whatsoever to stop this. Since retiring to Alabama in 2004, I have noticed this violation over and over again, as well as lack of courtesy to even contact, and ask for authority to come on private property. And because of this weakness, other big utilities (Spectrum Cable, and AT&T) will follow suit to hang service lines on the power poles without property owner consent or notification. If these weak agencies will not support private citizens as in their by-laws, then why are taxpayers supporting the existence of such waste? I’m not sure that Alabama Power can stand much more negative advertising after the recent releases on questionable action by their organizational leaders. Maybe it’s time that citizen/voters demand proper representation from their legislature.
