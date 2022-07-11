Another mass shooting in our country – America is the worst in the world. We are not free to go anywhere; shopping centers, churches and synagogues, concerts, movie theaters, schools, etc. We are becoming a third world nation.
Women’s rights to her own reproductive choice have been taken away by five partisan justices in the Supreme Court. Over 80 percent of people believe in abortion for incest and rape and yet that Supreme Court controls the nation now. These same justices decided everyone – no matter your religion – has to be a Christian by putting religion in politics. We are becoming a third world nation.
Republicans are banning books, trying to shut down truth-telling newspapers, magazines and TV stations, keeping the truth about Black history out of schools, and controlling what teachers say in schools about gay rights. History is being destroyed. We are becoming a third world nation.
It is becoming harder to vote; gerrymandering, not being able to give water to voters in need, controlling who will be Secretary of State so the Republican party can win, stopping mail in voting, and making it harder for the elderly to get absentee ballots. We are becoming a third world nation.
Republicans voted against ACA (Obama Care) to help poor, lower and middle class people to afford health insurance, they want Social Security privatized, yet they want to keep military style guns out on the streets. Even after the insurrection, Republicans voted with Trump and the insurrectionists stating that the election was stolen. After 60+ judges (both Republican and Democratic) stated that it was not stolen, Republicans still will not tell their constituents the truth that Biden won. Why? Is it because the tax cut has made billionaires out of millionaires while more people become homeless or poor? We can’t even find out how much each politician receives to buy their votes. Republicans won’t pass livable wages or equal pay for equal work, nor will they vote on a bill to make voting easier. The Republican party of years ago is diminished; it now is a Trump cult. He wants to be a dictator. We are becoming a third world nation.
There is a statement on the Statue of Liberty; “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” What happened to us? Are we just a nation of the rich get richer and the poor get poorer… more homeless, more hungry and women arrested to make her future better?
Yes, we now are a third world country….we have gone backwards in time.
Judy Palfrey
Dadeville, Alabama