Throughout my career as a student, the teachers who influenced me the most are those who required me and my fellow students to rely less on feelings and emotions and more on our ability to use logic and reason.
Throughout my career as a student, the teachers who influenced me the most are those who required me and my fellow students to rely less on feelings and emotions and more on our ability to use logic and reason.
It is from sparring with my teachers and fellow students even at Dadeville High School, discussions and debates at home with my parents and discussions in Sunday School that my intellect began to develop. By the time I got to college then law school, I was comfortable engaging in intellectual discourse. I am the man I am today, the pastor and the professor, because of the experiences I had that challenged me to think for myself.
The teachers I remember and cherish the most are those who pushed the envelope or used unorthodox but creative ways of inducing participation from students. I scored the best in classes where I was challenged the most. I did not always agree with my teachers or parents but I did develop the ability to make my point and defend it because my environment demanded it.
Even as a pastor, while taking seminary classes, I was challenged to defend my beliefs against instructors who thought Jesus followed them on Instagram. I am afraid the teachers who meant the most to me then would either be fired or without classes to teach because most of the topics discussed at some point could have been considered “divisive.”
However, I have an issue with those politicians who seek to limit conversations in the college classroom and sanction those whose research does not conform to the state’s orthodoxy. The courts have stated over and over a state’s interest in the activities and discussions in elementary and middle school are different than in high school, college and law school. In fact I never even heard of critical race theory until it became constantly repeated in political echo chambers; many of whom refused to define the term because not defining it was more useful.
Contrary to absurd claims of some legislators, I was never held to understand a concept in middle school that was scarcely discussed in law school. This is absurd to think elementary schools that do not even offer black studies classes have critical discussions about race nor is any harm that might be done by an irresponsible teacher outside the control of the local school board. However, some legislators want to make it a national issue but for another reason I presume.
Dr. Robert O. White II
Dadeville, Alabama
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.