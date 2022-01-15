In response to the Dec. 29 letter to the editor 'Roe. v. Wade' by Joe Bialek
Life does not begin at conception. It is a cell... just as we have epidermal cells, brain cells, heart cells, etc. and cells die naturally. In the first week after the sperm penetrates the egg, cleavage division occurs. More divisions occur in the zygote just as in other cells throughout the body. On or before the 10th day, the placenta is formed. At the third week or somewhere during that time, a neural tube is formed in which other tissue develops. These are called somites. By the end of the fourth week, the organs are developing and the heart is forming. So until this week, these cells are not alive — just reproducing as any other cell reproduces. And women don't even know they are pregnant until this time so they can't have a choice in the timing.
Now to get to the letter, Texas is banning abortion for rape and incest (can you imagine being raped by your father and having to keep that child?!). Some girls are 8; how does that make you feel? I was raped at 9 and still have nightmares. Had I gotten pregnant, I only hope my parents would have loved me enough to rid me of the filth of the person that impregnated me! There is no way we would have known by a month because periods are not always on time. Good grief, whoever thought periods are always on exact time needs their head examined. Some women have periods for most of the pregnancy.
Abortion is usually not used for birth control. It is used for emergencies. Oftentimes, a woman doesn't have the luxury of taking time off for several months. You blame the woman stating that they are too self-centered; nope, false too. If you are sick and take an antibiotic, the pill doesn't work anymore. Women cannot afford to raise a child especially if they are single and jobs pay less for women than men's. And why cannot women be just as liberated as men? It takes two to tango, not one. Why isn't he at fault? It is a woman's body and her choice because she has to put up with pregnancy for nine months. If Roe v. Wade ends, more women will die because they WILL find a way to end the pregnancy regardless of the law. Look at the facts before and after Roe; but maybe you don't care about women.
Oh and adoption. How many kids need adoption now? If you are so worried about the death of a child, what about war? What about COVID vaccines? People aren't letting their children have the vaccines, so are they murderers if their children or elderly parents die? Charge parents who won't get their kids vaccinated against humanity because they are killing the rest of us. What do you think about pollution killing people? What do you think about people starving all over in the richest country in the world? Children will be starving because Republicans want to stop food stamps for the poor (and those are women that kept their kids!). All of these things should be crimes as well if you want to consider abortion a crime.
I do agree with you about life being cherished. I don't believe in machine guns that are pulled to murder kids in schools. Republicans think that is OK for everyone to have them. This country has the worst gun crime rate than any country all over the world and over twice the highest of any other country on the list. You are worried about cells, how about worrying about the living now? Let's work together to make this country one to be proud to live in, one that is kind and cares about one another. I traveled this past week and everywhere I went there were homeless in tents and on the cold ground. When I worked, I met many and there were a lot of veterans with PTSD. Why not worry about them? Why not help the homeless. Kids that are unwanted become these people too. Stop trying to tell women how to run their lives because we have lots more to worry about.
Judy Palfrey
Dadeville