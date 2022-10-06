While we were out running errands today and on the way home, we came across a detour in downtown. Being directed to the alternate route, I noticed many people along the sidewalks in chairs and standing. It took a minute to realize that it was being blocked off for the Benjamin Russell High School Homecoming Parade.
These are almost unheard of in the northern states and there is little support for the local school sports program. Sure, there are parents up north that go to the games, but to see so many people come out and support the local team blew my mind.
Being new to the area, we felt there was nothing better than park and watch the parade. That was a great choice as the parade was incredible. Also, seeing the field the games are played on, I am sure there is standing room only.
We drove past the park downtown and saw the many pumpkins around the park. This is unheard of in the north. Kids up there are undisciplined most times and the pumpkin smashing would start as soon as they are discovered. Most northern kids run in gangs and have nothing better to do than tear up decorations and whatever they can find. There is little to no respect for anything, and that one can be blamed on the parents or lack of parents.
I have yet to see a gang tag down here. In the area of Ohio we came from, anything outside would be a canvas for tags. Here you see beautiful murals on walls of buildings that have not been vandalized or tagged.
After five months here, I have to say that we made a good choice to make this move.
