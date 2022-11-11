On Friday and Saturday, November 5th & 6th Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) sponsored its 16th annual Renew our Rivers (ROR) Lake Martin Community clean-up which attracted more than 400 volunteers. These volunteers were furnished with trash bags, trash pickers, and reflective vest before heading out to remove trash from Lake Martin shoreline as well as adjacent heavily traveled roadsides.
The cumulative total for the prior clean-up efforts has exceeded more than 160 tons of trash, a total that does not include more than 800 automobile and truck tires. Thanks to County Commissioner Steve Robinson we were able to recycle.
This year we had dumping stations at Siggers Crossroads, Real Island Marina, Wind Creek Park, Kowaliga Public Ramp, Union Public Ramp, Big Fish Realtor and Lakeside Marina on Highway 49 and the total weight removed is estimated at nine tons.
Hard working volunteers filled hundreds of large trash bags, secured the top of the bags and dumped them into the dumpsters.
Included in the large number of volunteers were more than a hundred youngsters ranging in ages from six to sixteen. On Saturday morning they were a sight to behold when they arrived at Wind Creek Park Marina ready to be a part of removing unsightly trash from Lake Martin.
Many of the kids from Stephens Elementary had received a picker and a trash bag as part of a litter prevention program sponsored by LMRA and APCO and presented by PALS (Partners against a Littered State).
After sixteen years we are not finding as much trash on the shoreline of Lake Martin, but the roadside is a totally different story and this is where everyone who lives in the Lake Martin Community which includes Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore County can play a huge role in keeping our roadsides clean and litter free.
Bag all household trash before disposal
Don’t overfill trash carts/close tops securely
Check for loose trash in your boat and pickup truck
Pick up loose trash around your mailbox or trash cart
These are some simple things that every resident can do and will make a difference in the appearance of our precious community while showing the pride we have for our environment.
Get involved, set an example for our next generation. It only takes a few extra minutes to be a good citizen who cares.
