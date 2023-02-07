Recently, I had the opportunity to drive to our capital city for a short visit and was absolutely both surprised and angered by the amount of roadside trash both sides of the highway. This was the usual litter, plastic bottles, aluminum cans, cardboard, fast food containers and all sorts of plastic.
I know in writing this most readers will react by saying, “The litter is coming off the trash trucks as they empty the curbside containers,” or “The trash is flying out of the back of pickup trucks as they speed down the highway.”
I would agree with both.
Seeing this amount of trash made me wonder how the residents who live in the beautiful homes on these heavily traveled routes feel about the abuse.
Sadly, many of their neighbors are responsible for what they may want to blame on others. Sure, some of this trash is being thrown out of the window of a moving vehicle. This would include fast food containers, water bottles etc., but most of this is coming from resident households.
Every household and resident in our three-county area surrounding Lake Martin can play a role in reducing and controlling this problem. There are a few ways:
·Bag all trash before depositing in roadside container
·Do not overfill roadside container
·Secure top before placing on roadside
·Always pick up trash that may be missed
·Pick up trash for 100 feet on both sides of your mailbox
·Organize neighbors and schedule cleanups (supplies are available)
We have made progress in the Lake Martin Community but there is still work to be done. The progress we had made with our Third Saturday cleanups was interrupted by Covid as volunteers became reluctant to participate in group efforts. We want to regain that momentum.
There are many, many reasons why we should make extra efforts to keep all roadsides in the Lake Martin Community litter free and building pride within all residents is at the top.
Join us on every third Saturday morning at 8:30AM as we gather at the Plaza in Alexander City for supplies and suggested areas for cleaning.
