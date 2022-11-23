Another annual Lake Martin Community clean-up is in the record books.
While we didn’t come close to reaching the most ever tonnage, having removed 19 tons a few years back, this year we will be in the seven tons range. We did, however, have the most “drop off trash” locations manned by volunteers passing out supplies and assisting with handling filled bags. These locations were situated in high traffic areas that tend to be heavily trashed. The locations were Siggers Crossroads, Lakeside Marina on Highway 49, Union Boat Ramp, Kowaliga Boat Ramp, Big Fish Real Estate on Highway 34, Real Island Marina and Wind Creek Park Marina. Having this number of locations helped to reach more volunteers and cover heavily traveled roadsides. More than 400 volunteers turned out for the two-day event and trash was removed from portions of Elkahatchee Road, Highway’s 63, 49, 34, 50, Coley Creek Road as well as busy roads in the Real Island Community are much cleaner today than before our cleanup. Coley Creek Road was cleaned from Highway 280 to Highway 9 by volunteers from the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department.
The shoreline of Lake Martin was not ignored as Junior Leadership Lake Martin provided 25 young folks who boarded boats provided by Wind Creek Marina and cleaned shoreline near the park. A new organization, the Lake Martin Civitan Club, stepped up and got involved recruiting volunteers who cleaned areas that we have not been able to clean in the past.
The list of key volunteers and organizer’s is too long and much too important to take a chance of leaving someone off that I’ll just say, great job all, you know who you are and you will have the same opportunity in the future as we work together to keep the Lake Martin Community litter free.
