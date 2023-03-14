Each year, media organizations across the country highlight the importance of accessing government public records and shining the light on records which are stored away in government file cabinets (or computers).
Public records are the meat and potatoes of a reporter’s data collection. The first step usually is to collect the records for a story. The last thing is to interview the folks in the story.
But citizens can also take advantage of this law. The federal law is called the Freedom of Information Act, but each state has their own name.
In Florida, where I’m from, it is called the Government-in-the-Sunshine Law. [In Alabama, it is called the Alabama Open Records Law.] Although the law varies from state to state, the gist of it is simple. Don’t ask your government official for his opinion or try to get them to answer questions. They are not required to answer you.
If you want to be effective, ask for public records.
It’s as simple as this. Email them and say, “This is a request for public records. Please provide a copy of (whatever you’d like to know).”
And then wait to see what the official says. Sometimes a government agency is lightning fast and will give you the records within the hour.
Some are not as efficient and might take a day or two. Some are intent on keeping public records private. You can typically spot these when the first person who answers your request for records is an attorney.
Another indicator the agency is not “public records friendly” is it doesn’t list the email address of the records custodian on its website.
If you have any doubt of whether something is a “public record” or not, don’t worry about it. Just ask for it. It is the agency’s responsibility to either provide the record or state the statutory reasons why it won’t provide them.
We know public records. As private investigators (my better half and I), we’ve been requesting records from tiny towns to state government to the Feds for decades. Note: Be prepared to wait on the U.S. government. They are slow.
We have compiled records on psychiatrists from every state in the country and even from foreign countries culminating in the “world’s largest collection of records on psychiatrists,” which you can find at PsychSearch.net.
