The proposed concrete plant at the corner of Russell Road and Central Boulevard is a bad idea, and the citizens of Alex City need to let their voices be heard on this.
I attended a meeting of the Alexander City Planning Commission on Jan. 17 during which this project was discussed. As someone who owns a business and property located directly next to this proposed site, I was there to listen and learn. What I learned was not good.
The proposed location is directly behind the former Russell Main Office. When that building and 17 acres was basically given to the current owners by the City of Alexander City, there were promises of nice, new development with a mix of retail, commercial, and even some residential. But a concrete plant? That wasn’t part of the plan.
Not only are those things eye sores, but they’re dirty as all get out. Is that what’s best for the center of town? Dust, mud, busted up roads from heavy trucks, potholes, milky water run off?
The tire store and doctors’ offices are nice additions to the redevelopment of that property. A messy concrete plant would be a major detour off that path. Would other new developers want to invest the kind of money it takes to build something nice if they knew they’d be next to a concrete plant? I would not and will not.
What about the dust from those things? There’s a daycare with over 100 kids right down the street. There’s a doctor's office being built across the street. There are houses and nearby businesses. Alex City has its share of citizens who suffer from respiratory issues. It doesn’t sound like a good idea to send a bunch of dust and gasses into the air for us to all breath up that close to where kids play and folks go to the doctor.
The Mayor (Woody Baird) and people from the city say the project is a done deal and nothing can stop it. The mayor said on The Front Porch that ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) has issued permits for the project and nothing’s wrong with it, but when I contacted ADEM, representatives said it had not issued permits.
The Mayor also stated in the planning commission meeting that ADEM had not issued the permits.
In the planning commission meeting, it was said the property is zoned by the City of Alex City as I-1 Light Industry. The city’s code book says any projects that require air quality permits from ADEM are not allowed in I-1 Light Industry. The code book also says I-1 Light Industry businesses should not be noisy or impact neighboring properties. Ever heard a concrete plant and concrete truck? Pretty noisy!
The code book also says I-1 Light Industry businesses should be enclosed — like all the businesses over there are. Ever seen a concrete plant? It’s not usually enclosed.
The city said in the planning commission meeting it needed time to get legal advice on what to do. You don’t need a lawyer to tell you to follow the law. When I see a speed limit sign that says 45 mph I don’t have to call my lawyer to know I’ll get a ticket if I go 60. The city has its law to follow – the code book it passed – so just do the right thing and follow it.
Kenneth Ledbetter, Owner Firetruck Bar B Que