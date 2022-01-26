In response to the Jan. 12 Rosie's Ramblings column 'Scams, cold weather and COVID'
Rosie states that our president does not set a good example when it comes to COVID! Excuse me — he has done all he can do. If you remember, he asked everyone to wear a mask — nope, whole lot of folks fought that and got COVID and died. He asked people to get their vaccines — nope, whole lot of folks fought that and died. Whose fault is that? It isn't his and that is a fact. This is a virus with the sole purpose of getting folks sick, so if it is anyone's fault, it is theirs. Even the conservative judges on the Supreme Court made the mistake of setting a bad example, Rosie. They said to let the companies decide if they want their employees to die or not. The expected deaths are approximately 6,500 people. The expected hospitalizations are approximately 250,000. What do you think nurses and doctors are thinking? I feel sorry for them working constantly not knowing whether they will bring this virus home to their loved ones or friends. I expect they are disgusted with the conservative Supreme Court judges because people won't read the facts and take the vaccines and booster shot. So, now I am sure we are going to have a new variant come out; because of what? Is it stupidity? Is it stubbornness? Or is it because they have health issues that might be impacted by the vaccine? In that case, it is understandable that they don't want to take it.
Many folks don't believe in science when most things around us have been invented or improved by science. And Barry Moore mentioned Justice Sotomayor and she lied? Did Justice Sotomayor state something wrong? Yes, the amounts but not most of the facts. Barry Moore didn't tell you that part of the equation.
Barry Moore stated in this same paper on this same date that government isn't supposed to have mandates for health and safety. What does he think OSHA does? I, and many others, would be dead now if companies didn't have to put seat belts in cars. The mandates worked!!!! The companies could keep working and employees didn't have to worry about bringing this crap home. They could live a somewhat normal life. We all could live a somewhat normal life!
Let me tell you some things that President Biden has done. He passed the American Rescue Plan (without any Republican votes) to:
1. Mount a national vaccination program and to safely open schools. But until a whole lot more folks take both vaccines and the booster, we are stuck with this virus and new variants.
2. Deliver immediate relief to American families bearing the brunt of this crisis. His economic recovery is working. People got the check in the mail — remember it?
3. He extended employment benefits (by the way, our Republican friends in office canceled that even when there weren't childcare facilities open)
4. He helped keep people from being evicted.
5. He increased the value of the SNAP program to help feed Americans — remember all the lines of people needing food?
6. He increased the Child Tax Credit
7. He helped expand child care assistance for the hard-hit childcare providers to cover their costs.
8. He helped lower insurance premiums for lower- and middle-income families.
All of that was done as well as helping communities that were struggling. Businesses could have gotten grants. State, local, territorial and tribal governments could get money to distribute the vaccines and they did.
No one mentions what he accomplished. Republicans cannot take one iota of credit because not one, NOT ONE, voted to help the American people. Why? Because Biden wasn't Trump or wasn't a Republican? That does not make sense to me. We have all been affected by this virus. Let's help each other, and yes, help Biden accomplish his goal of eradicating this virus instead of criticizing him for our stupidity.
Judy Palfrey
Dadeville