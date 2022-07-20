I am a woman, and I am worried for myself, my daughters and their daughters. I have been fortunate to not need an abortion, but in my lifetime, I have known women who had fallen ill while pregnant who needed abortions. They don’t like to talk about it, but those babies were wanted. They were in various stages in their lives, some younger and some older, but they all wanted their babies and could not keep them. I didn’t ask where they went or what they did after, but I know they had to have abortions.
What happens to them now? What happens to my daughters, who are also mothers, who become ill while pregnant? Do they go bankrupt while trying to travel out of state to save their lives? Do they die and abandon my beautiful grandchildren and their husbands? What if my daughters or granddaughters are attacked by a man and become pregnant? Will I be the great-grandmother or grandmother of a monster’s child?
Why is it when men need anything, no one asks questions, no one meddles with their medical decisions? It is because women are treated like concubines and not like humans with rights of their own.
After my husband and I had four children very young, I was ready to be done with children, I was tired, and my last pregnancy was extremely difficult and traumatic. My doctor didn’t want to tie my tubes because I was only 26. I had FOUR children. The doctor asked me if my husband still wanted children. I stopped asking and when I became pregnant for the fifth time, I was distraught, and when I had a miscarriage, I was incredibly sad because it could have been avoided. I found a different doctor who agreed to tie my tubes. I shudder to think what would have happened to me then if I had needed to terminate the pregnancy. Why are we treated as breeders and not as people?
I live, I love, I feel, I am human. I have rights. Recognize my rights. Recognize my daughter’s rights. Recognize my granddaughter’s rights.
Stay out of my doctor’s office and out of my business.
